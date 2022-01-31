Recent trip to UT elevates the Horns' chances with Rivals250 DL Markis Deal

“It went really well,” Deal said. “I talked to Coach Bo Davis a lot and he just seems like a great coach and really knows his stuff. I just enjoy talking to him every time I can, so it was a great visit.”

Recently, Deal was in Austin for a UT junior day, where he got a chance to connect with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis.

Naaman Forest standout Markis Deal is an impressive prospect who could have a bright future on either side of the football. While most early projections had Deal pegged to be a future offensive lineman, a number of schools are now viewing him as a key defensive line recruit, including the Texas Longhorns.

Most schools are talking to Deal about playing on either side of the ball as to not close off any opportunities. He has more than 20 schools that are primarily focusing on him as a defensive prospect. Texas falls into that category, although the UT staff has mentioned to Deal they also like his potential on offense.

“Texas, I talk mostly D-line with my coaches, but the O-line coach has said that he does like me and wants to see more of me,” Deal said.

And does the 6-6, 290-pounder have a preference on where he’ll line up at the next level?

“Right now it’s definitely D-line because that's just what I do more, that's what I practice more. So that's what I'd like to play,” Deal said.

A Rivals250 member and four-star prospect, Deal said the highlight of his recent stop by the 40 Acres was the time spent with Bo Davis and learning Davis’s coaching philosophies.

“Really just the meeting with coach and just seeing that he has the same mindset as me and the stuff that he teaches is what I'm pretty much being taught right now,” Deal said. “He really knows the game and knows what he's talking about for defense.”

The increased contact from Davis has elevated the Longhorns in the race for Deal’s commitment, and the junior day visit solidified Texas as a school that should draw strong consideration as Deal works through the recruiting process.

“It’s definitely higher up there. There was a moment where I wasn't really thinking about (Texas). But just communicating with Coach Bo Davis and the stuff that he's talking about, him calling me every week and texting me, I’ve got a great relationship with him,” Deal said. “That definitely puts them higher on the list.”

“He's about the fundamentals and that's what my coach, my dad, has been teaching me my whole life is the fundamentals. That’s what is going to get you to be the best player. I feel like he really understands it and he's going be a great coach to learn it from.”

Not only doe Deal have versatility in that he can play on either side of the ball, he has the size and athleticism to bring some versatility along the defensive line. The Texas coaches have talked to Deal about the opportunity to move up and down the UT defensive line, which Deal feels could help him in the long run.

“With coach Bo there's not really one position. If you play D-tackle, you can play D-end sometimes because they switch up their scheme, they switch up the line that they do,” Deal said. “So you need to learn to play everywhere because that's what's going to give you more value to move on.”