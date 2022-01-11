Recent UT offer and addition of Brennan Marion has Florida WR's attention

“Yes sir, definitely,” Fleming said of having a sincere interest in the Texas offer. “I was just telling them how I’m trying to get out there soon for a visit. That’s definitely a school I’m looking at.”

The 6-0, 152-pound Fleming is so intrigued by the UT offer that he’s hoping to get to Austin for a visit in the near future.

“I know for sure they're going to throw the ball and I like what coach Steve Sarkisian has going over there. I just know that with coach Marion, he’s definitely going to turn the offense up,” Fleming said. “He’s a great coach. I’d definitely put them high on my list.”

Over the weekend, Texas extended a scholarship offer to Plantation (FL) American Heritage wide receiver Santana Fleming , and Fleming says the presence of Marion on the UT staff is a big reason the Longhorns will receive strong consideration.

It’s been only a little more than one week since new Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion officially accepted his new position with the Longhorns, but Marion is already showing that he’s willing to cast a wide net in looking for elite talent to join him in Austin.

Along with Marion, Fleming has been in touch with new Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice. Both UT coaches have told Fleming they feel he’d be a natural fit in what the Longhorns want to do offensively.

“They said they just like my game, in total. (Marion) feels I’m a real talent that can do a lot of different things,” Fleming said. “I’m not just fast, I’m not just shifty. I have a lot of different things I can bring to the game. And especially in an offense like that, he said he really feels I could be making plays in the burnt orange.”

Though he doesn’t have any set plans yet, Fleming is considering a visit to Penn State on January 22. He doesn’t have a date in mind for a stop in Austin, but said he’d like to make that trip happen sometime this spring.

“I’m going to make it a priority to make it out there. With the addition of the receivers coach, coach Marion – that was the main reason I was messing with Pitt a lot because I know he was that guy over there,” Fleming said. “Seeing him being able to come over there and turn that offense around, I just know he’s going to do great things at Texas. So it’s a priority for me to get out there before the summer.”

While the Texas fan base is still getting to know Marion, Fleming had developed a strong connection with the former Pitt assistant and he looks forward to building on that relationship now that Marion is in Austin.

“He’s a real dude. He already gave me the message before I’ve even visited with them – he was saying he’s not just going to be a guy that's going to be my friend. He’s there to push me, to get the best out of me every day. He’s just real,” Fleming said. “He was talking to me about his background, an inner-city dude. He’s from Pennsylvania. He’s been through some things. He’s definitely a real coach that’s not there to be my friend, not there to BS me. He’s there to push me every day. He sees the talent I have. He’s just a great dude.”

A Rivals250 member, Fleming is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in at No. 171 nationally. With more than 40 scholarship offers already on the table, Fleming is taking things at a conservative pace. He said he has no favorites at this time, and he’s willing to go to any school that provides him the best opportunities, regardless of location.

“I don’t (have any favorites). That’s why I haven’t dropped a top list yet, as far as narrowing things down. I’m taking it slowly with that,” Fleming said. “I'm open to everybody in the country. It’s about filling my needs as far as the offense and where I see myself playing at, not the location of the school.”