Orangebloods - Recent UT offer has the attention of DT Albert Regis

“It was a great feeling. I’m excited. I felt happy,” Regis said. “UT was a school I always knew about football wise. I always knew they had a great winning team every season. They’re very passionate about what they do. I was excited because I like teams like that.”

A one-time Minnesota commitment, Regis now holds offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU and Tennessee, among others. The Texas offer was presented by defensive tackles coach Mark Hagen on Friday of last week. According to Regis, that opportunity definitely has his attention.

The Texas Longhorns recently put an offer on the table for intriguing defensive tackle prospect Albert Regis . The La Porte product has seen his stock soar of late as more people have viewed his film, which not only shows him chasing down running backs downfield but also making plays as a receiving tight end against athletic defensive backs. Not bad for a guy listed at 6-1 and 290 pounds.

There’s been some buzz about Texas surging into the lead in this one after the Longhorns offered (Texas holds 86% of the Rivals FutureCast predictions), but Regis claims no school is ahead of the others.

“Every team is neutral at the moment,” he said. “No team is higher than the other.”

Not only did Regis say he doesn’t have a clear leader, he said he hasn’t even formulated a group of schools that are standing out.

“I haven’t got that far yet. I’ll decide all that when I know which schools are the ones that have more interest in me than the others,” Regis said.

A three-star prospect, Regis has been in contact with the Texas staff for a few weeks. He likes what he’s heard from defensive tackles coach Hagen and said the two relate well.

“He’s honest. He’s very understanding. I can tell from the times I’ve spoken with him, he’s a very relaxed guy for a football coach. Once he touches the field, he’s intense, wants you to move with urgency,” Regis said. “Off the field, he’s a relaxed guy that’s easy to talk to.”

Regis said he’s not in a hurry to make another commitment and he wants to take some visits before making a final decision. With in-person visits still on hold, he’s having to limit his interaction with coaches to digital contact, and he’s planning to set up a zoom meeting with Texas soon.

Because of his frame, Regis projects as an interior defensive lineman but he feels he can help out with anything that is asked of him.

“(Hagen) told me they love me. I think he said they’d use me as an inside d-lineman, like a 3-tech. I think I project anywhere,” Regis said.

So what does Regis think his best traits are? He’d rather let his play do the talking for him.

“I don’t talk much about my game, honestly. I let others do it for me. The only thing I say, I play with heart and passion,” Regis said. “I’m not one to talk about myself. I just go out and play.”