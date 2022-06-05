Recent UT offer has the attention of Rivals250 RB J'Marion Burnette

“Coach choice called me and did it over the phone,” Burnette said about the offer. “It was exciting. I always liked Texas. I watch all the Texas school. I just enjoy watching football, really.”

Running back J’Marion Burnette is one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2024 class, checking in at No. 91 on the Rivals100. As such, the Andalusia (AL) product is receiving early interest from programs across the country, with more than 20 schools having extended scholarship offers. Late last week, Burnette got a bit of an unexpected call from Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice and the Longhorns officially entered the race.

With the UT offer now in hand, Burnette is hoping to get to Austin sometime in the not-too-distant future for a visit, which would actually be his second time on the UT campus.

“I’m trying to get to Texas now. It’s nice, really nice. I went to Texas last year for a game and liked it,” Burnette said.

Though it’s early and his list of options is already lengthy, Burnette says Texas is definitely a program he’ll consider. In fact, he said both Texas and Texas A&M are schools that are high on his early list, as are some of the in-state schools like Alabama and Auburn.

“They’ll be really strong,” Burnette said about Texas’ chances. “Both of my Texas schools will be.”

The home-state schools may be tough to beat in the end, but Burnette says he’s not locked into staying in Alabama. He says his eventual decision will come down to which coaching staff makes him feel the most at home.

“It really doesn’t matter to me. I’ll go wherever I get shown the most love,” Burnette said.

At 6-1 and 210 pounds, Burnette holds offers from programs like Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M, among others. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns last year.

“I’m still trying to work on everything. You’re never perfect,” Burnette said. “I’m a bigger back who can move a little bit.”