News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 12:29:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Recent UT offer Jonathan Jones has Texas near the top of his list

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

In-person recruiting has been put on hold for the past couple months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but college coaches have stayed busy with virtual recruiting, including video conference calls wit...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}