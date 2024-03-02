“Coach Gideon actually called me when I was at 7-on-7 tournament. We were just talking, he said thanks for being patient, I just want to let you know you have an offer from the University of Texas,” Phillips said. “I was very excited. That’s one of those offers that I’ve been waiting on, I would say. It was good. I’m happy.”

Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips has seen his stock blow up in the past couple of months, with offers from programs like Oregon, Arizona, Texas A&M, Washington State, LSU, Michigan State, Stanford, TCU, Cal and Texas being extended in the months of January and February. The Longhorns officially entered the race two weekends ago when Phillips got a call from Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon.

Phillips has been to the UT campus a couple of times already, coming in for a UT junior day in January and a Longhorn home game last fall. He said he likes the program that Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin.

“They’re competitive. I like the culture, all of that about Texas,” Phillips said.

With the dead period set to lift on Sunday night, Williams has mapped out a handful of visits for the spring and the summer.

“In March, I have a spring visit to LSU on the 26th. In April I’m going to the UT barbecue on April 6. And then I’m going to do my official visit for UT the 21st of June,” Phillips said. “I’m still setting two more up with LSU and A&M.”

Along with Texas, Texas A&M and LSU, Phillips said he’s also interested in Kansas, Oregon and Baylor. He’s looking to make a summer commitment.

Recently, Phillips recorded an impressive 24-7.5 mark in the long jump in his first meet of the season. It’s that type of explosive ability that has the attention of college coaches.

“I feel like I bring to the table the ability to cover any position. I can press, do anything with my coverage ability, read the field,” Phillips said. “I feel I just need to get stronger and bigger.”