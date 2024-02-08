Seguin wide receiver Carterrious Brown has been on the Texas radar for quite a while, picking up a UT offer back in May of 2023. In late January, Brown made his way to Austin for a Texas junior day and said it was a good experience overall.

“You can’t go wrong with Texas,” Brown said. “They were showing us the place, what’s good about it, why you should go there.”

On the visit, Brown was able to speak with Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, UT head coach Steve Sarkisian and some members of the Texas strength and conditioning program. The message from the UT staff was to keep working hard to stay ahead of the competition.

“Keep grinding. They’re always going to be looking for someone better than you so you have to keep up the work,” Brown said.