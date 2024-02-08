Recent UT visit has the Longhorns high on WR Carterrious Brown's list
Seguin wide receiver Carterrious Brown has been on the Texas radar for quite a while, picking up a UT offer back in May of 2023. In late January, Brown made his way to Austin for a Texas junior day and said it was a good experience overall.
“You can’t go wrong with Texas,” Brown said. “They were showing us the place, what’s good about it, why you should go there.”
On the visit, Brown was able to speak with Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, UT head coach Steve Sarkisian and some members of the Texas strength and conditioning program. The message from the UT staff was to keep working hard to stay ahead of the competition.
“Keep grinding. They’re always going to be looking for someone better than you so you have to keep up the work,” Brown said.
In his talks with Jackson, Brown said the conversations were direct and the players were told that everyone is given a fair shot at Texas, but you also have to earn your way to the playing field.
“He keeps it real. He keeps it real with all the players. He’s not going to show any favoritism,” Brown said. “He’s going to give you your chances and you do what you do with it.”
Along with Texas, Brown visited Baylor and UTEP in January. He hasn’t locked in any official visits, but said Baylor and Arizona State will likely get two of his trips. As for the Longhorns, they’ll likely get one of those visits as well if the staff continues to push.
“Texas is top five for sure. They’re up there,” Brown said.
And what has the Longhorns in good standing for the talented pass-catcher from Seguin?
“Everything. I love the state of Texas,” Brown said. “I’ve been here really my whole life. It’s a big place and there are a lot of things to do out here.”