Recent UT visit makes impression on R100 ATH Jaiden Ausberry
Jaiden Ausberry is one of the country’s top prospects in the 2023 class, with more than 20 programs having offered the Rivasl100 athlete. Out of University Lab in Baton Rouge, Ausberry took advanta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news