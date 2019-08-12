News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 10:31:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Recent UT visit makes impression on RB Camar Wheaton

Cxz8akvc6gxizkykj658
Camar Wheaton is the nation's top running back prospect in the 2021 class.
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

It was a little more than one week ago when the Texas Longhorns picked up a huge commitment in the 2020 recruiting class from standout running back Bijan Robinson. There’s still work to be done for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}