Recent UT visit makes strong impression on DB Jasiah Wagoner

“It was more just a general tour, seeing the facilities, walking around campus. It was good,” Wagoner said. “I liked how the energy around campus was good. I didn’t get to meet a lot of coaches, but some of staff members I did meet had good energy, were nice people.”

Cornerback Jasiah Wagoner took recent unofficial visits to Texas and Oklahoma with his Heir Academy 7v7 team, and the talented product out of Washington State said he enjoyed both stops. While in Austin, Wagoner got a feel for the Texas program and says he’ll now return on June 2 for a more personalized visit during a UT camp.

Wagoner currently has one official visit slotted for Cal on June 24. Along with another stop in Austin on June 2, he has plans to be at Oklahoma on June 1 and Florida June 5-6. The 5-11, 160-pound Wagoner was planning to have a list of favorites in the coming weeks, but has pushed things back a bit as new schools have begun to show interest.

“I thought I was close to narrowing it down, but I might be getting a couple more offers. I’m probably going to take until the middle of the summer (to release his favorites), not even sure,” Wagoner said. “I’ll drop a top set of school before football season, then maybe commit in the middle or end of the season.”

Schools like Southern Cal and Ohio State have been in touch of late to go along with the 20-plus schools that have already offered, including Texas and Oklahoma. Wagoner said he may settle on about seven schools when he does trim his list, and there’s a very good chance Texas will make the cut after his recent visit.

“I think Texas will probably end up being in the top seven. I know I’m going down there on the 2nd of June. That will be a big determining factor when I get down there,” Wagoner said. “I’m just going out there during a camp to meet the staff and stuff.”

A four-star prospect out of Spanaway (WA) Lake, Wagoner says he’s open to playing anywhere in the country and he’s not locked into staying out West. Ultimately, he said, his final decision will come down to which staff builds the best bond over the course of his recruitment.

“I’m just looking for where I feel like I have the best relationship with the staff,” Wagoner said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in Florida or Oregon. It could be right next to home. It’s all about the relationships with the coaches.”