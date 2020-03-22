Recent WR offer Hal Presley talks about where Texas fits in
College football recruiting isn’t exactly on the forefront of peoples’ minds right now, but sometimes it can provide a nice distraction. And while a good portion of America is currently holed up in their homes, recruiting does go on … albeit in a limited capacity.
There are no visits, but there is still contact between coaches and prospects. Offers are still going out, lists are getting cut down and some commitments have even taken place. Recently, just before things in America took a dramatic turn, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to wide receiver Hal Presley. The Mansfield Summit standout is now holding close to 25 scholarship offers and said the Texas offer definitely caught his attention.
“Me and (Texas wide receivers) coach (Andre) Coleman have been talking a lot, going back to the past season. He told me he was going to wait until he saw how I moved, but he just trusted what (Mansfield Summit head) coach (Channon) Hall said about my speed and he just made the offer.
“It’s obviously big because I’ve been watching them ever since I was little. It’s always been a dream to get that offer. It’s a big one.”
The 6-3, 190-pound Presley, who clocked a 4.45 40-yard dash fairly recently, is keeping an open mind at this point of the recruiting process, but did say schools like Baylor, USC and Cal are high on his list. Texas, he said, would be in that top five area if he was to make a list.
“USC, I’ve always liked them. Cal, I have a good relationship with the wide receiver coach. It was just good the first time we talked,” Presley said. “Baylor, it’s the same situation with the coach. I like the coaching staff there. And I went down there recently and toured the school and liked it.”
Presley hopes to narrow his list soon and said he could commit as early as this spring, or he could decide to wait until next season sometime. As for what has so many schools in pursuit, the 4.45 doesn’t hurt, but Presley said there are a few things he does that differentiate him from other receivers.
“I feel like people starting to pay attention and I don’t feel like there’s anybody that can jump like me. And I pride myself on blocking,” Presley said. “I don’t feel like any other wide receiver is like me, likes to block like me.”