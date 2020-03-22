College football recruiting isn’t exactly on the forefront of peoples’ minds right now, but sometimes it can provide a nice distraction. And while a good portion of America is currently holed up in their homes, recruiting does go on … albeit in a limited capacity.

There are no visits, but there is still contact between coaches and prospects. Offers are still going out, lists are getting cut down and some commitments have even taken place. Recently, just before things in America took a dramatic turn, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to wide receiver Hal Presley. The Mansfield Summit standout is now holding close to 25 scholarship offers and said the Texas offer definitely caught his attention.



“Me and (Texas wide receivers) coach (Andre) Coleman have been talking a lot, going back to the past season. He told me he was going to wait until he saw how I moved, but he just trusted what (Mansfield Summit head) coach (Channon) Hall said about my speed and he just made the offer.

“It’s obviously big because I’ve been watching them ever since I was little. It’s always been a dream to get that offer. It’s a big one.”