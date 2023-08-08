Colin Simmons. Go.

It was pretty easy to predict how this Q&A would start.

As I post this, we’re less than 48 hours from the most anticipated recruiting announcement of this cycle, one that could send the Longhorns’ recruiting class in completely different directions depending on what Colin Simmons announces on Thursday afternoon at Duncanville High School.

If the choice is Texas, the Longhorns suddenly look good for a top-10 class with a chance to push into the top five, or even top three if all the right pieces come aboard. If the choice is LSU, it will be a staggering in-state loss for Texas in a year where the Longhorns have really struggled to land in-state talent. The recruiting world will be watching closely, including other highly-rated prospects, and this one will bring with it some momentum … either positive or negative.

This is a unique recruitment in that there’s confidence in both Austin and Baton Rouge. That rarely happens, and it tells me that Simmons hasn’t directly told either side of his intentions. I know that’s true of UT’s position. I think that’s true of LSU’s position.

From a Texas perspective, it is a bit worrisome that our best sourcing is mostly reading the tea leaves on this one. Usually, when a recruit is about to commit to a school, people connected to that “winning” program aren’t just going on a hunch … they almost always have concrete reasoning to feel positive. That’s not the case with Texas and Simmons, but that’s likely more related to Simmons’ ability to play the recruiting game and keep everyone (fans, media, coaches) guessing.

Texas has the NIL advantage, per OB’s sourcing. Sources in Baton Rouge feel Simmons’ decision isn’t based solely on NIL, which is a part of the reason for LSU’s confidence.

To me, Texas just makes sense. Simmons is an intelligent kid who can see the big picture in his future. His mom is cerebral and she too understands that this decision isn’t about just a year or two. Texas is strong academically. Playing in Austin keeps Simmons closer to his mother and his brother, which is a huge factor. Texas offers better NIL opportunities. And Texas will open many more doors following Simmons’ football career, especially if he decides to live in the Lone Star State. Don’t get me wrong, Simmons will be successful at either program, but if he’s truly taking a “big picture” approach, Texas seems to me like the more logical choice.

Coming out of Simmons’ June official visit to Texas, I had the Longhorns as a solid leader, probably 65-35. As it stands today, this one feels too close for me to call. I’m not switching my FutureCast pick from Texas, but the lack of certainty in Austin has me feeling that this one could be trending away from the Forty Acres. Honestly, I’m just not sure. We’ll have our (first) answer on Thursday afternoon.

TJ Lindsey announcing a commitment on Saturday. Burnt Orange house?

I’ve said for a couple of months now that the Longhorns’ chances ...

--- Want to read the rest of the Q&A, including much more on Colin Simmons and thoughts on other top UT targets? Simply CLICK HERE for the full report.

--- Not yet a subscriber? We've got a special offer, taking 67% off an annual subscription. That means you get an entire year for less than $3 per month!!!! CLICK HERE to sign up today and take advantage of this limited-time offer!