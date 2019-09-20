A Rivals100 member, Omeire committed to the Aggies back in June and had maintained since then he was rock solid with his decision, including as recently as a couple weeks ago the Fort Bend Austin product told Rivals.com he was 100-percent solid with his decision.

It felt like it might be a quiet Friday as the Longhorns prepare for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, but in one of the biggest shocks of this recruiting cycle – maybe any recruiting cycle – standout wide receiver Troy Omeire announced on Friday morning that he had flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas.

On late Friday morning, Omeire dropped a bombshell, announcing on Twitter that he would be “continuing (his) journey at The University of Texas.”

“I’m completely shocked, it’s completely out of the blue,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “On multiple occasions Omeire has stated his recruitment was over with. He seemed locked in with the Aggies and a big part of it was his family’s relationship with the coaching staff. It was a school he and his mother both found comfortable, especially in Jimbo Fisher’s offense.”

Not anymore.

In landing Omeire, Texas picks up an elite wide receiver prospect with tremendous size (6-4, 190) and athleticism. The Longhorns also score yet another big head to head win over Texas A&M, something that has been an ongoing pattern going back to the summer.

“It’s a colossal pickup for Texas,” Spiegelman said. “He’s another big body receiver, which they’re fond of. Him and Quentin Johnston are an incredibly pair on the outside. It’s a major get to land an in state top 100 kid, but it also has extra meaning when you’re taking him from A&M.”

Omeire becomes the Longhorns’ 20th commitment in the 2020 class and is Texas’ fifth pledge from the Rivals100. His commitment bumps Texas up to No. 5 in the team recruiting rankings.