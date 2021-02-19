Orangebloods - Recruiting train keeps rolling with a commitment from R100 WR Evan Stewart

In the late hours of Thursday night, Rivals100 wide receiver Evan Stewart announced on Twitter that he had given Texas a commitment. Stewart, out of Frisco Liberty, had recently told Orangebloods that his recruitment was “on hold” but he pulled a bit of a surprise by making an early decision.

One of the country’s top playmakers, Stewart had been reportedly close to committing to Texas earlier this year before slowing down his process. He did tell OB a couple weeks ago that he might be ready to make an earlier-than-expected decision if the dead period was extended and with reports coming out this week that college visits would be delayed until May 31 at the earliest, Stewart was true to his word and shut down the recruiting process on Thursday just before midnight.

“It’s a nice coaching staff. They know what to do, know what they're doing,” Stewart said about Texas when OB talked to him in early February. “They can get people the ball, they can isolate people, everything like that.

“I know (Sarkisian) knows how to get the best player the ball at all times. He knows to put the best people on the field at all times.”

In landing Stewart, Texas reels in yet another of the country’s top overall prospects. He ranks No. 87 on the Rivals100 and is considered one of the nation’s most explosive offensive prospects. He adds to an already stellar Texas offensive recruiting class that featured fellow Rivals100 members in quarterback Maalik Murphy and running back Jaydon Blue, along with Rivals250 wide receiver Armani Winfield.

Texas’ 2022 recruiting class currently features six commitments and ranks No. 5 nationally in the team rankings.