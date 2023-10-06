Conference recruiting crown

Davon Mitchell (Rivals.com)

Texas and Oklahoma are always leading the way on the recruiting trail in the Big 12. To no surprise, that is no different this cycle as both the Longhorns and Sooners prep for life in the competitive SEC.. Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners currently lead the way in the rankings heading into Saturday's game. Despite a rough first season of the Venables era, Oklahoma has been able to successfully sell its message and pitch its vision for several top prospects on their recruiting board. Oklahoma sits at No. 6 nationally in the Rivals team recruiting class rankings. The class consists of one five-star prospect, 15 four-star recruits and eight three-star pledges. Which is good for 2,498 points, not far behind Notre Dame, who rounds out the top-five. Meanwhile, Texas is on the outside looking in for the top-10. The Longhorns land at No. 13 nationally, bolstering commitments from one five-star, 12 four-stars and four three-stars. Obviously, neither side is done on the trail so there will be changes between now and signing day. *****

5-stars in the boat

David Stone (Rivals.com)

Each program has a commitment from a five-star prospect. And both the Longhorns and Sooners won out in contested recruiting battles to get that five-star in their respective class. For Texas, the Longhorns beat out LSU for five-star Colin Simmons in a recruitment that went all the way down to the wire. Miami was also involved and other programs tried to stay in the mix, but it was truly a two-team race between the Longhorns and Tigers for the Duncanville (Texas) pass rusher. Ultimately, Simmons announced for Texas during a commitment ceremony that also saw his teammate and Rivals100 running back Caden Durham - who was a top OU target - announce for LSU. Steve Sarkisian has reeled in some big-time commitments since arriving in Austin, but there's no doubt that Simmons is the crown jewel of this year's cycle. Oklahoma, meanwhile, earned a commitment from their own five-star defender in David Stone. Ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the class, Stone is a physically impressive player in the trenches that should fit perfectly with what Venables wants to do on that side of the ball. The Sooners held off serious pushes from both Michigan State and Miami for Stone, who is originally from the Sooner State but attends IMG Academy in Florida. *****

5-stars still on the board

Ryan Wingo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)