Resetting the board: Three prospects you need to know
Texas lost a commitment from four-star Aledo defensive back Jaden Allen this past weekend. Allen had been committed to the Longhorns for over a year and was the top-ranked prospect in the class.
Now, Texas shifts its focus to other corners on the recruiting board. Fortunately, there is some high-level talent at the position inside the state. That is where Texas will look to fill that position during this cycle.
Here’s a quick overview of the cornerbacks that the Longhorns are firmly in the mix for.
Black is one of the top targets for Texas in the 2024 cycle, regardless of position. The Waco Connally standout has good size in the secondary to go along with a multi-sport background. He features good length and moves very well. Texas will battle Oklahoma State - where his brother plays - as well as the likes of Texas A&M, Baylor, and others.
Bridges is one of the fastest-rising prospects in all of Texas, making his debut in the Rivals250 in the latest rankings update. Bridges features a big frame with impressive length. He is still developing his craft at corner but his upside is obvious. Additionally, he excels in basketball and on the track. Texas is squarely in the mix for the Lake Belton standout.
Conerly is yet another four-star defensive back that the Longhorns are in pursuit of. He was in Austin for junior day in January where Longhorns coaches Steve Sarkisian, Terry Joseph, and Bo Davis all spent time with him. Texas appears to be in a good position ahead of the spring with Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas Tech also in the mix.