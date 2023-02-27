Texas lost a commitment from four-star Aledo defensive back Jaden Allen this past weekend. Allen had been committed to the Longhorns for over a year and was the top-ranked prospect in the class.

Now, Texas shifts its focus to other corners on the recruiting board. Fortunately, there is some high-level talent at the position inside the state. That is where Texas will look to fill that position during this cycle.

Here’s a quick overview of the cornerbacks that the Longhorns are firmly in the mix for.

