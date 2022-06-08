Fast-rising 2025 TE Davon Mitchell 'smiling' after adding Texas offer

Texas and LSU are the two latest programs to join the early race for the 6-4, 225-pound athlete. Mitchell was on both campuses last week, and the two coaching staffs wasted little time extending a scholarship offer.

“That was crazy,” Mitchell said of adding five offers in one night. “I didn’t even know that was possible. It shows how much I have improved since the beginning of the school year.”

The rising sophomore features an offer sheet that includes programs from all over the nation. Colorado , Florida State , Missouri , Tennessee , Texas A&M , Texas Tech , and Virginia Tech all offered in the spring. Mitchell grabbed five offers in one day following a spring practice in April.

2025 Allen (Texas) tight end Davon Mitchell has seen his recruitment explode since the early stages of the spring. Mitchell, who is preparing for his sophomore season at Allen High in the Metroplex, is quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects in the Lone Star State, despite having three varsity seasons remaining.

“I went on campus, went to the field, did a photoshoot, and that’s when I got the chance to talk to the head coach,” Mitchell said of his recent unofficial visit to Texas. “We went (into his office) and talked for a little bit. He was like ‘I want to offer you.’ I was just smiling.”

Mitchell was dominant at the Rivals Camp in Dallas back in April, earning an invitation to the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge for his performance. The Longhorns watched Mitchell practice during spring ball. All of that led to the talented Allen prospect grabbing an offer from the state’s flagship university.

“(Texas) was impressed with my spring film. When they came up for spring ball, they got a few clips of me. They were very impressed by that,” Mitchell said of the Longhorns.

The rising tight end also tripped to LSU, where the Tigers jumped into the mix. He has plans to be at Oklahoma this weekend and is set to check out Alabama at the end of the month, which will be a return to the state where he grew up. The Sooners and Crimson Tide could very well be next in line to get into the picture for Mitchell.

Mitchell models his game after All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, due to his sure-hands and ability to go up and get the football at its highest point. The Allen standout is determined to continue improving his game ahead of a highly anticipated sophomore season.

“I’m still trying to work on running routes better and stuff like that. I’m going to keep working and preparing,” Mitchell said.