Rising breakout wide receiver on the Texas radar

Texas is one of the several programs from around the nation to offer Moore after his freshman campaign. Baylor , Florida , Ohio State , Oklahoma , Oregon , Ole Miss , Tennessee , Texas A&M , and USC are other notables that have put an offer on the table for the rising sensation out of the Metroplex.

The electric Moore played a key role in the Panthers reaching AT&T Stadium. Moore totaled just under 400 yards receiving and scored five receiving touchdowns during his first varsity season on the Texas high school football stage. His explosiveness made him a weapon that defenses were forced to key in on.

Class of 2025 wide receiver Dakorien Moore is already a well-known commodity in the recruiting landscape as he gears up for his sophomore season. Moore started out wide for a loaded Duncanville (Texas) squad that reached the 6A D1 State Championship last December.

Moore was on the 40 Acres in the spring, which gave him an opportunity to be around the coaching staff and learn more about the program. While it is still very early in the process, Texas has begun laying a solid foundation in Moore’s recruitment.

“(The visit) was real good. (The coaches) are chill. They want me to be great and they want me up there,” Moore told Orangebloods about the Longhorns.

The rising sophomore admitted that the commitments of five-star quarterback Arch Manning and four-star DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Johntay Cook did catch his attention. The Longhorns were riding a big wave of momentum shortly after Manning announced his pledge to Steve Sarkisian.

Moore is looking for a place that he knows he can be developed. His relationship with his position coach will be a big factor as his recruitment progresses over the next three years.

“I want to see how (the receivers coaches) can make me better and what they bring to the table to make sure that I’m great,” Moore said.

Following a breakout season as a freshman, Dakorien Moore will be a big focus for defensive game plans. He plans to continue getting better and controlling what he can control as he prepares for the fall.

“I’m more focused and more competitive (going into his sophomore season),” Moore said. “I’m working a lot, man. Just getting bigger, stronger, and more physical. It’ll all come together.”