Rising WR Kohen Brown enjoys Texas game visit

Last week, Brown went for 247 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions (he had another TD called back due to a penalty). For good measure, he added 1 pass break-up and 2 sacks on defense. On the year, the 6-0, 180-pound Brown has caught 17 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns.

2026 wide receiver Kohen Brown has seen interest pick up from a number of colleges, and if the Waxahachie product keeps producing like he has in the early part of the season, the amount of attention will only increase.

Brown is already holding double-digit offers, with programs like Ole Miss, Nebraska, Baylor, BYU and Kansas among the schools that have extended an offer. Last week, he was an invited guest by the Texas coaching staff to watch the Longhorns host UTSA, and Bowen said it was a good experience overall.

“The energy there was great,” Brown said. “The coaches showed me a whole lot of love, kept coming up to me and dapping me up. The energy was completely different, you could tell when we first walked in.”

Brown was accompanied by his parents on Saturday’s visit and they were also impressed. He’s hoping to return for the Georgia game and also has sights on getting to places like Nebraska, Baylor and TCU to give those schools a look. While in Austin on Saturday, Brown interacted with assistants Tashard Choice, Chris Jackson, Chris Gilbert and he also got to meet Steve Sarkisian.

“They told me to keep balling, keep showing out and they’ll keep in contact with me,” Brown said.

As Texas continues to evaluate the electric receiver, Brown is hopeful an offer from the UT staff will eventually come. If it does, Texas would be an extremely strong contender for his eventual commitment.

“It would mean a lot. I grew up in Texas, grew up watching Texas,” Brown said. “It would be a dream come true, really.”

Blessed with good size and good speed (4.48), Brown has natural gifts as a receiver. He says it’s the things away from the ball that he really wants to focus on to round out his game.

“One thing I can improve is my blocking,” he said. “It’s good right now, but want to be a dominating blocker. There are always things to work on. My speed and my hands (are my strengths).”