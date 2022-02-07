Rivals100 CB Malik Muhammad plans to give UT an in-person look this spring

“Me telling my dad and my coaches that I was going to come back and win state, and then speaking it into existence,” Muhammad said when asked what he’ll remember about that championship run.

Looking back at that mid-December accomplishment, Muhammad says his biggest takeaway was literally seeing his dream become a reality.

Cornerback Malik Muhammad had one goal when he transferred back to the state of Texas from IMG Academy in 2021 … to win a state championship with his South Oak Cliff teammates. In December, Muhammad’s goal became a reality with SOC claiming a state title by knocking off Liberty Hill, 23-14.

On the recruiting front, Muhammad continues to field interest from programs all around the country. In January, the Rivals100 member got out to see Alabama, LSU and Miami. All three visits were productive, he said.

“Alabama, I liked the facilities, the coaches, coach (Nick) Saban. The hospitality, the campus,” Muhammad said. “LSU was nice. Good food. I met with coach (Robert) Steeples, who’s a great coach, had great conversation. He’s a very cerebral guy. Miami, I’ve got a good connection with the coaches down there. They’re good coaches, nice facilities.”

Muhammad was unable to get to Austin in January before the current dead period kicked in, but he said he’ll likely get down to the UT campus sometime in March of April. He stays in close contact with the UT staff and the Texas coaches have let him know he’s a priority for them in the 2023 cycle.

“They always tell me they want to get me up there. They’re really recruiting me hard,” Muhammad said.

Terry Joseph, Jeff Banks and Steve Sarkisian are Muhammad’s main points of contact at Texas. That trio has told Muhammad they plan to keep him close to home.

“They basically just tell me that they’re not going to let me leave Texas, that they’re going to come at me hard, want me to commit,” Muhammad said.

With close to 50 scholarship offers, Muhammad is keeping his options open at this time. He said he may decide sometime in the summer, if things feel right. Texas is a school that should receive strong consideration from the 6-0, 170-pound standout who ranks No. 68 on the Rivals100.

“Texas is a good school. With them entering the SEC, that makes it even better,” Muhammad said.