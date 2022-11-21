“The coaches just wanted to make sure I know that I’m a priority,” Williams said of the visit. “I’m trying to get back as soon as possible for a visit. I don’t know when. It will be soon though.”

A couple weekends ago, Williams caught a redeye flight to Austin following his team’s Friday night game to watch Texas when the Longhorns hosted TCU. The visit went well enough that he’s hoping to return in the near future.

2024 Rivals100 linebacker Dylan Williams will have his pick of schools when he’s ready to make his final college decision. Williams, a one-time USC commitment, has offers from coast to coast. He’s one of the best players in his class, checking in at No. 76 on the Rivals100. College coaches are in hot pursuit, and that includes the Texas Longhorns.

On that visit, Williams saw two dominant defenses and said he could see himself having a role in what Texas does on that side of the ball.

“The defense there is great. I love the way the linebackers play fast, physical. They know what they’re doing. I’m a great fit at Texas, could really see myself there,” Williams said. “Just the environment, the fans – I felt the love there. Coach Sark too. I love it there.”

Williams, who has also taken in games at USC, UCLA and Oregon this year (in addition to some stops last year), got some time with the Texas coaches while in Austin and the two parties have already developed a solid bond.

“Talked to the coaches before the game. I talked to coach Sark, coach (Jeff) Choate. Me and him have been connecting for a minute now,” Williams said. “We have a great connection. He was telling me he wants to coach me, wants me to be a Longhorn. Coach Sark was telling me he’s going to do whatever he can to get me to be a Longhorn. I love Texas. It feels like a great fit.”

The 6-2, 195-pound Williams originally committed to USC in April but then re-opened his recruitment in mid-October. He says he’ll take his time before making another commitment but admits the Longhorns will be a team that receives consideration.

“It’s for sure a top, top school for me,” Williams said. “I can for sure see myself going to Texas. For sure. They just have to keep contact with me.”

Williams got a chance to catch up with Texas true freshman DB Larry Turner-Gooden on the visit (the two played high school ball together). Turner-Gooden stressed to Williams that UT is a very family-oriented program. Speaking of family, perhaps as important as anything, Williams’ mother also enjoyed the visit.

“My mom loved it. She loves coach Sark,” Williams said.