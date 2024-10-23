Rivals100 LB Tank King recaps recent Texas visit

“The atmosphere was really crazy. I really loved the light show. I’d never seen that before in my life,” King said. “That was really cool. The football game was really intense. I loved the way the defense played. The linebackers were flying around all night. Georgia just came out on top.

Last weekend, King was in Austin to check out the Texas Longhorns when they hosted Georgia, and the Port Arthur Memorial product said he loved the overall experience, including the excitement generated at the game.

Linebacker Tank King is one of the country’s top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, so anytime the defensive standout takes a visit, it’s newsworthy.

A Rivals100 member, King was able to get to Austin pretty early in the day to get some time to get better acquainted with the Texas coaching staff and pick up some inspirational tips.

“I came in early. I talked to coach (Johnny) Nansen and coach (Steve) Sarkisian,” King said. “Really, coach Nansen was talking about how good the linebackers were. He said always keep the main thing the main thing.. Also, he told me how to use some defensive skills that I can use on the field, also some motivational words that I can use.”

With well over 20 scholarship offers already in hand, King will have no shortage of options as he works through his recruitment. He’s unsure of where he’ll eventually land, but Texas is expected to be a strong contender.

“Texas is really up there for me,” he said. “I’m still going through the recruiting process but Texas is definitely up there. Texas always treats me like family so they’re always up there for me.”

King will be in College Station this weekend to watch Texas A&M host LSU, and he’ll then return to Austin when the Longhorns host Kentucky.

The 6-2, 205-pound King ranks as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 43 on the Rivals100.