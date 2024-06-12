Rivals100 OL Drew Evers - "Texas is up there"
Drew Evers is one of the country’s top offensive line prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, and he has more than 30 scholarship offers that validate his lofty ranking. Recently, the Rivals100 member made a trip down to Austin to take part in the Texas Longhorns Elite Camp, and Evers said he loved the overall experience.
“What stood out to me is how much they care about all of (the recruits). They take care of all of us, a lot of attention to detail,” Evers said. “I really liked being in a smaller group for the actual camp, because I felt like I got more one-on-one coaching and I was around the players a little bit so I got a grasp of how they do things. It was good.”
Current Texas offensive linemen DJ Campbell and Cam Williams were among the Longhorn players that were out helping at the camp. Of course, offensive line coach Kyle Flood was heavily involved as well.
“In the camp, we were working on basic things. He was giving us tips and pointers on things like how to explode out of your stance. He was watching us and giving us tips,” Evers said.
The 6-4, 292-pound Evers, our of Flower Mound, has visited Texas on multiple occasions during the early stages of his recruitment, including for a UT junior day back in January. He likes what he’s seen from the Texas program, including the type of players that Steve Sarkisian and staff want to add to the roster.
“I love the University. I love the coaches. I love what their vision is for the program. They value character. That’s what I like, that’s what I’m looking for in a coaching staff, one that values character over just someone with a good skill set,” Evers said. “And they know what they’re doing, obviously. They made it so far in the playoffs last year.”
Evers is looking at taking possible visits to places like LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan this summer. Those programs have all offered, as has Texas, which offered during a visit to campus last summer. Evers doesn’t have a formal list of favorites, but said the Longhorns are a school that will draw strong consideration as he works through the recruiting process.
“Texas is up there. It’s up there on a lot of people’s lists, but it was one of my first major offers and I really appreciate how good they’ve been to me through the whole recruiting process,” Evers said. “They’re up there right now.”
Evers is ranked as a four-star prospect and checks in at No. 88 on the Rivals100.