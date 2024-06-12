Drew Evers is one of the country’s top offensive line prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, and he has more than 30 scholarship offers that validate his lofty ranking. Recently, the Rivals100 member made a trip down to Austin to take part in the Texas Longhorns Elite Camp, and Evers said he loved the overall experience.

“What stood out to me is how much they care about all of (the recruits). They take care of all of us, a lot of attention to detail,” Evers said. “I really liked being in a smaller group for the actual camp, because I felt like I got more one-on-one coaching and I was around the players a little bit so I got a grasp of how they do things. It was good.”

Current Texas offensive linemen DJ Campbell and Cam Williams were among the Longhorn players that were out helping at the camp. Of course, offensive line coach Kyle Flood was heavily involved as well.

“In the camp, we were working on basic things. He was giving us tips and pointers on things like how to explode out of your stance. He was watching us and giving us tips,” Evers said.