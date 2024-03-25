Offensive lineman Lamont Rogers made his way to Austin on Sunday to take part in an ALL 22 camp. It was worth the commute for the Mesquite Horn standout, with Rogers taking home offensive line MVP honors at the event.

On Friday of this week, Rogers will make a return trip to Austin, this time to see the Texas Longhorns go through a spring practice.

“I just want to talk to the coaches, talk to the players, talk to coach (Steve Sarkisian),” Rogers said of the upcoming visit.

Rogers has been in close contact with Texas of late, including weekly calls with UT offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“I like the coaches. They’re just great people. Coach Flood, he’s a great guy. I’ve been taking meetings with him at 2 o’clock every Thursday,” Rogers said. “We look at his players’ film, what he does, how he develops them.

“I like how he’s coach. He’s firm. I like firm coaches.”