Rivals100 OL Lamont Rogers previews upcoming UT visit
Offensive lineman Lamont Rogers made his way to Austin on Sunday to take part in an ALL 22 camp. It was worth the commute for the Mesquite Horn standout, with Rogers taking home offensive line MVP honors at the event.
On Friday of this week, Rogers will make a return trip to Austin, this time to see the Texas Longhorns go through a spring practice.
“I just want to talk to the coaches, talk to the players, talk to coach (Steve Sarkisian),” Rogers said of the upcoming visit.
Rogers has been in close contact with Texas of late, including weekly calls with UT offensive line coach Kyle Flood.
“I like the coaches. They’re just great people. Coach Flood, he’s a great guy. I’ve been taking meetings with him at 2 o’clock every Thursday,” Rogers said. “We look at his players’ film, what he does, how he develops them.
“I like how he’s coach. He’s firm. I like firm coaches.”
This spring, Rogers also has plans to visit Texas A&M and Tennessee. Rogers also has plans to take official visits to Texas, Missouri, SMU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. After he completes those official visits in the summer, he’ll begin working towards a final decision.
“I feel like the official visits I take, I’ll have a better understanding of where I want to go,” Rogers said.
When it does come time to eventually decide, Rogers said he has an idea of what elements will be important in his commitment.
“The relationship with the coaches, if they have a winning culture and the players, if they have the same mindset as me,” he said.
Though he’s open at this stage to all the schools recruiting him, Rogers does admit that Missouri is a team that has really caught his attention. He said he has a closer connection with the Tiger staff than the other programs recruiting him, and their conversations go beyond just football.
“Missouri, I’d say the relationships I have with the coaches are incredible. Talking to the coaches, having a relationship outside of football, that’s a great thing,” Rogers said.
A four-star prospect, Rogers ranks No. 76 on the Rivals100.