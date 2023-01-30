Offensive lineman DeAndre Carter is one of the nation’s top overall prospects as a member of the Rivals100. He plays at one of the country’s premier prep institutions in Mater Dei in California. As such, it’s no surprise that Carter is on the radars of college programs from all over the country. He’s taken several campus visits and recently, it was the Texas Longhorns who got a chance to put their best foot forward when Carter made his way to Austin for a UT junior day. The big fella came away impressed.

“I liked it a lot. I met all the coaches the offensive line coach, I liked him a lot,” Carter said. “The head coach, this was my first time meeting all of them together. I liked them a lot, what they want for their program. They're hungry obviously.”

During his visit, the Texas staff stressed to Carter that they love what he brings to the table, and they’d love to see him bring his talents to Austin. At 6-5 and 345 pounds, Carter fits the mold of jumbo-sized offensive linemen that OL coach Kyle Flood loves. Combine that with Steve Sarkisian’s West Coast roots, and Texas has a lot to offer.

“They like what they see on film. They want me to come there, join them, be part of what they want to do, win the national championship,” Carter said.