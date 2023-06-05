“I went on my first visit there in mid-April. I came back home, and everything was great when I went up there. After I got home, I talked to my parents, they were like ‘Okay, if you like Texas that much, we should consider them.’ My parents, they’re just letting me do whatever I want to with the recruiting process. They were all in for it,” Lacey said. “I went back a second time, had my eyes on committing, but didn’t know for sure if I wanted to. When I talked to coach Sark, I told him in a meeting I wanted to commit.”

When elite 225 quarterback KJ Lacey took an unofficial visit to see the Texas Longhorns back in April, he came away so impressed that he had an idea he might wind up becoming a Longhorn. On Saturday, those thoughts became reality when Lacey announced to the world that he had given the Texas coaches a verbal commitment, becoming UT’s first pledge in the 2025 class.

Lacey, out of Saraland (AL), actually committed to Sarkisian and the Texas staff on Friday but waited until Saturday afternoon to announce his decision. The Texas staff, understandably, were pretty excited when Lacey delivered the news.

“He was surprised. I told him I had talked to coach Milwee, told him I was thinking about (committing). Then I talked to coach Sark and told him,” Lacey said. “He was fired up, got up and snatched me off my seat.”

The No. 66-ranked player on the 2025 Rivals100, Lacey said he just fell in love with the city of Austin and the Texas program overall when he visited in April with his 7v7 team. He brought his parents with him during last weekend’s visit and it was enough to seal the deal.

“Really it’s just the city, Austin. It’s so nice out there. I wasn’t expecting it the first time out there. I was thinking of the more stereotypical Texas. I went out there, it was a mix, little bit of the country, kind of like Saraland is. Kind of like home really,” Lacey said. “It’s way bigger city than Saraland though. I talked to my parents – I love the coaches up there, coach Sark and coach (AJ) Milwee are mostly the ones I’m in contact with. He was breaking things down, their plan for me, getting me ready for the league.”

As a sophomore, Lacey threw for 3,176 yards and 40 touchdowns in helping lead Saraland to a Class 6A state championship. He’s drawn early comparisons to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who was coached by Sarkisian and recently went No. 1 in the NFL Draft, and Lacey said Young is one of the players he follows closely.

“Really the main quarterbacks I study, I love watching Bryce Young for sure, and Caleb Williams last year. In the NFL, it’s Aaron Rodgers and (Patrick) Mahomes,” Lacey said.

On the recruiting front, Lacey said he wants to help reel in some top talent in the 2025 class to join him in Austin. He spent some time over the weekend recruiting wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Taz Williams, who were at UT’s Elite Camp on Saturday. He also had a phone call with Mater Dei Rivals100 member Marcus Harris and has already been in touch with Saraland teammate Ryan Williams, the nation’s top-ranked receiver prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Lacey is also planning to return to Austin in late July for another UT recruiting event.

When it comes to his addition to the Texas program, Lacey said he feels he can be a valuable asset both on the field and in the locker room.

“Really as s soon as I get here, I want to make an instant impact on the team,” Lacey said. “I think I’m a really good leader on that part. On the quarterback part, I’m going to get the ball to where it needs to go, get my completions, try to score every drive. I hate losing.”