Orangebloods - Rivals100 RB Jaydon Blue talks interest in Texas, decision timeline

Blue, out of Klein Cain, is in contention for the top running back spot in the national rankings in the 2022 class. With those kinds of credentials, it’s no surprise that some of college football’s heavy hitters are in pursuit. Two schools that have recruited Blue aggressively, and will be strongly considered, are Alabama and Texas. With the recent coaching shake-up (and crossover) at those two schools, it’s another reason Blue wants to slow things down.

This week, the Rivals100 running back told Orangebloods.com that he’s decided to slow the process down a bit. His plan is to release a list of favorites in June before gradually trimming that list and then ultimately coming to a decision next January. The adage of it being a marathon and not a sprint certainly applies here.

When you have as many offers as Jaydon Blue , it can sometimes be hard to prioritize schools in a clear and concise fashion. At various times throughout the early stages of Blue’s recruitment, different programs have grabbed his attention, but each time he continues to step away, collect himself, and thoroughly evaluate his options.

“That’s mainly why I’m waiting, so I can evaluate all those schools,” Blue said.

The 5-11, 205-pounder did watch Alabama’s convincing win in the national championship game a couple weeks ago and was intrigued. Knowing that then-Bama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is now running the show in Austin, and he’s brought primary recruiter Jeff Banks with him, has Blue’s attention.

“I was impressed with how they played in the championship game. I’ve talked to coach Sark, he went to UT and brought coach banks with him, so UT is definitely in play,” Blue said.

Recently, Blue was participating in a 7-on-7 Tournament when UT staff member Brandon Harris reached out and then got Blue on the phone with Sarkisian. It was a “get to know you” conversation, but Blue said things went well.

“He just introduced himself to me, said he wanted to stay in contact with me,” Blue said.

Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton and Harris have developed a strong relationship with Blue over the course of Blue’s recruitment. Former Texas head coach Tom Herman was also instrumental in UT’s recruiting efforts before his dismissal, so that’s a gap Sarkisian will have to fill.

“I talk to Brandon (Harris) pretty much every week. Coach Drayton too. Mostly when I call Brandon, I’ll talk to coach Drayton too. Coach Drayton and coach Herman were probably two of my favorite coaches,” Blue said. “I was kind of sad when coach Herman got fired, but when I heard coach Drayton was staying, that was one of the reasons I kept UT as one of my schools. I have a good relationship with him. Me talking to coach Sark, after watching his play-calling, that’s just one of the reasons they’re still one of my schools.”

Texas signed one running back in December in Jonathon Brooks and the Longhorns are trying to add another in the 2021 class in LJ Johnson. Blue is aware that he’ll have to compete with talented players if he winds up picking an upper-echelon program, and said his only goal when he gets on campus is to work and let his talent speak for itself.

“Wherever I go, whoever is there, my mindset is to beat whoever is in front of me or who I’m in competition with,” Blue said. “Of course you kind of look at who is there before me, but either way I’m going to have to compete.”

A four-star prospect, Blue ranks No. 56 on the Rivals100.