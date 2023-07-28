“The highlight was just sitting down, getting to spend more time with coach Choice, learning from coach Choice, getting his input on what I can do better and learning what I can do make myself better,” Davison said. “It was really just me rapping with coach Choice.”

The bright spot of the visit for Davison, out of the powerhouse Mater Dei program in California, was getting more time with UT running backs coach Tashard Choice.

Jordon Davison is the nation’s top-ranked running back prospect in the 2025 class, so any time he steps foot on a college campus, it’s a pretty big deal. Earlier this week, Davison was in Austin for yet another look at the Texas program, which he estimates is his fourth or fifth time stopping by the UT campus.

Choice and Davison had already developed a solid bond, but this week’s visit made the connection even stronger.

“We just continue to build a relationship. Every time I go there I get closer,” Davison said of his connection with Tashard Choice.

In previous conversations with Orangebloods, Davison mentioned that he might cut his list down to 10 or even five schools sometime this summer, before his junior year begins. He’s stated that the Longhorns will remain in the mix whatever cuts he makes and Davison reiterated that point again this week.

“Texas will for sure be in it for the long run,” Davison said.

Choice’s presence in Austin is a huge reason the Longhorns are such legitimate players in this one, but Davison said his appreciation of Texas is based on more than just the coaching staff.

“That’s just another aspect to it. I have a great relationship with coach Choice. But also the way the program is trending right now, for sure,” Davison said. “It’s more than just coach Choice. They’re going to the SEC and I feel they’ll be able to compete for SEC championships or even national championships.”

Davison followed up the Texas visit with a stop in Norman, OK to check out the Oklahoma Sooners. He says he’s done with recruiting visits for the rest of the summer and will now turn his attention towards helping Mater Dei to what will almost certainly be another highly-successful season.

The 5-11, 203-pound Davison ranks No. 16 on the 2025 Rivals100.