Tight end Kiotti Armstrong is one of the top players in the country as a Rivals100 member, but he’s been taking the recruiting process pretty slowly. Last weekend, the Jasper product made his way to Austin to get his first in-person look at the Longhorns. Armstrong said it was a good visit overall.

“I liked the environment, how the coaches interact with the players and how they’re just very honest with you,” he said.

While on campus, Armstrong got to sit down with Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Both told him he’d be a good fit in the UT offense due to Armstrong’s size and versatility.

“It was how I fit the scheme, how I can play off the ball and on the ball, and out wide,” Armstrong said of his talks. “I had a sit down with coach Sarkisian. It was good.”