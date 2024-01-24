Rivals100 TE Kiotti Armstrong enjoys first visit to Texas
Tight end Kiotti Armstrong is one of the top players in the country as a Rivals100 member, but he’s been taking the recruiting process pretty slowly. Last weekend, the Jasper product made his way to Austin to get his first in-person look at the Longhorns. Armstrong said it was a good visit overall.
“I liked the environment, how the coaches interact with the players and how they’re just very honest with you,” he said.
While on campus, Armstrong got to sit down with Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Both told him he’d be a good fit in the UT offense due to Armstrong’s size and versatility.
“It was how I fit the scheme, how I can play off the ball and on the ball, and out wide,” Armstrong said of his talks. “I had a sit down with coach Sarkisian. It was good.”
The 6-5, 246-pound Armstrong also hung out with former Jasper teammate Tyanthony Smith, who committed to Texas in December and enrolled at UT earlier this month. Smith is already working to get Armstrong to join him in Austin.
“He said ‘This is where you need to be.’ Coming from Jasper, he was recruiting me heavily,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said he doesn’t have a list of favorites right now. He’s continuing to explore all options but is mindful of how the programs recruiting him use the tight end. Texas impressed him in that area with the offense’s usage of Ja’Tavion Sanders last year.
“I just liked the environment and the people. I just like Austin, really,” Armstrong said of Texas. “I don’t really have a ranking right now to be honest. I’m just trying to see everything right now, having fun.”
Armstrong will visit Miami this weekend. Ranked as a four-star prospect, he checks in at No. 64 on the Rivals100.