Rivals100 WR Andrew Marsh enjoys UT game visit
When Chris Jackson was hired as wide receivers coach at the University of Texas in late January of this year, one of his first priorities was to establish a strong relationship with elite 2025 receiver prospect Andrew Marsh.
Nine months later, Jackson and Marsh have developed a strong bond, and Marsh made his way to Austin on Saturday to take in the Longhorns’ win over BYU. Marsh is no stranger to the 40 Acres, and said this weekend’s visit was another productive for the Longhorns.
“The atmosphere is always the best for me each visit,” Marsh said. “The fans are loud and they represent the program (well).”
Out of Katy Jordan, Marsh is one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class. He’s a Rivals100 member who checks in at No. 35 nationally, and he has no shortage of options with about 35 scholarship offers on the table. The football component of his interest in Texas is obviously key, but Marsh said he’s looking beyond just on-the-field fits with the programs recruiting him and Texas has done a good job in that department.
“The coaches are really good. Coach Jackson, since he has been there, has been building a relationship with me and getting to know me for more than football,” Marsh said.
The 6-0, 170-pound Marsh has offers from programs like Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC, to name but a few. He’s keeping an open mind at this stage of the recruiting process but says the Longhorns are definitely legitimate players in his race.
“UT is definitely up towards the top for sure,” Marsh said.