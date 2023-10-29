When Chris Jackson was hired as wide receivers coach at the University of Texas in late January of this year, one of his first priorities was to establish a strong relationship with elite 2025 receiver prospect Andrew Marsh.

Nine months later, Jackson and Marsh have developed a strong bond, and Marsh made his way to Austin on Saturday to take in the Longhorns’ win over BYU. Marsh is no stranger to the 40 Acres, and said this weekend’s visit was another productive for the Longhorns.

“The atmosphere is always the best for me each visit,” Marsh said. “The fans are loud and they represent the program (well).”