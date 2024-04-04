“Mainly what stood out was coach (Chris) Jackson in the receiver room, how he was able to control the environment, teach the receivers, especially the new transfers and freshman who enrolled early,” McCutcheon said. “How he coached them on and off the field impressed me. Seeing Isaiah Bond, a veteran receiver from ‘Bama, how mature he is in the room and then show that on the field. And Johntay (Cook), a wide receiver I trained with, it was good to see him out there again.”

Wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon has a slate of official visits scheduled for the summer that will go a long way towards determining his college destination. Before embarking on those trips, McCutcheon is taking some spring unofficial visits. He’ll be at Florida State this weekend and last Friday was in Austin to take in a Texas Longhorns practice.

Jackson, who has been in Austin for only one season, turned in tremendously successful results in coaching up a receiving corps that could see two first-round NFL Draft picks and possibly three drafted players overall. McCutcheon said he likes Jackson’s no-nonsense approach to coaching.

“He has energy, but he’s more of a business style,” McCutcheon said. “It’s a just get it done type of deal.”

After his Florida State visit this weekend, McCutcheon is considering adding an SMU official visit for the weekend of May 10. He already has official visits locked in with Ohio State (May 31), USC (June 7), Texas (June 14) and Florida State (June 21). Those schools that will get official visits are the primary focus of his recruitment.

“There are still some schools hanging around, but for the most part those are the ones that I’m on,” McCutcheon said.

Out of Lucas Lovejoy, McCutcheon is holding close to 100 scholarship offers. Narrowing his focus down to a handful of schools has been a chore in itself. Ultimately picking one school will be no easy task, but McCutcheon said he’ll take a methodical approach.

“I’m going to have to sit down, write on a whiteboard what I have at each college, what I want in a college. Then list the colleges, what they have to offer and what I can accomplish there,” he said. “I have to be able to do that and at the end of the day find a fit.”

The football aspect of his decision will obviously play a key role, but McCutcheon will also consider each school’s academic reputation.

“Obviously (I want) a place that can support me academically, a place I know I can get development,” he said. “I want to go into a school to start, but if not start, have a player above me that is going to the league that I can learn from. And also a family fit, being able to feel at home.”

Texas already checks many of those necessary boxes, McCutcheon said.

“They definitely have the development portion of coach Jackson, how he coaches receivers, teaches them up on route running and releases. That definitely crosses out a portion, and coach Jackson’s personality fits me as a person,” McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon is a Rivals100 member, checking in at No. 71 on the Rivals100.