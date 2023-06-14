Defensive back Cobey Sellers is one of the top players in the state of Texas in the 2025 class. He already holds a Texas scholarship offer and was on campus in April, but Sellers took it upon himself to return to the Forty Acres a couple weeks ago for UT’s Elite Camp. It was worth the time for the Rivals250 member, who picked up some tips that he can apply to his game at Shadow Creek.

“It was good. I got to learn from coach (Terry) Joseph and his assistant. I really liked it,” Sellers said. “(I learned) some on the line stuff, like my alignment, how far off to be, what hand to shoot, when to break and play through the hands.”

A former quarterback who has made the transition to defensive back, Sellers is being recruited as a cornerback, which he prefers. Texas offered him back in April, and he’s developed a strong bond with the UT staff since that time.

“When I got the offer from coach (Blake) Gideon, from there we’ve built things. I got to meet coach Joseph and we’re becoming a family,” Sellers said.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has also been involved in Sellers’ recruitment, which has made an impact on the four-star defender.

“He took time to personally offer me. I like that. He was the first one to do that. He took time out of his day to offer me personally,” Sellers said.

The 6-0, 170-pound Sellers doesn’t have any plans on the calendar for other visits, but said he’s going to try to get out to Oregon and Auburn at some point. Both programs have offered. As for Texas, Sellers said it’s his relationship with the UT coaches that has the Longhorns in a good position.

“The relationship I’m building with coach Joseph and coach Sark – I love them as people and I can tell that they like me as a player, as a person,” Sellers said. “I feel like they make my family comfortable and that’s what I like about the coaches (at Texas).”

Sellers checks in at No. 211 on the Rivals250. He’s the nation’s No. 19-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2025 class.