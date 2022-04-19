Rivals250 DL Xadavien Sims enjoys weekend visit to Texas

The 6-4, 260-pound Sims said he liked the “high energy” of the Texas practice and how the Texas players related to one another.

“The visit was great,” Sims said. Coach (Bo) Davis really stood out to me. I like the way he coaches. I liked the intensity of the practice and how smoothly everything ran. Also I love the facilities. They’re really nice.”

2024 Rivals250 defensive lineman Xadavien Sims made his way to Austin on Saturday for an unofficial visit, and the talented defender out of Sherman said there was a lot to like, including what he saw at the Texas scrimmage.

“I definitely saw a lot of intensity and depending on each other,” Sims said. “We were in the film room with them and they definitely connected better in the film room on correcting things they need to correct.”

Currently, Sims holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan State and SMU. Texas hasn’t yet officially joined the race, but the staff told Sims that could change this summer once they’re able to get a closer look.

“(Davis) said he wants me to get back there for a camp,” Sims said. “He said there are a couple things he wants to see me do and that’s the only thing that’s stopping them right now.”

If the Longhorns do eventually offer, Texas should be a strong factor in Sims’ recruitment.

“I’m from Texas, so Texas has always been one of my dream schools growing up. I’ve liked Texas, watched them as a kid,” Sims said.

Up next, Sims will hit Oklahoma’s spring game this Saturday.

A four-star prospect who ranks No. 134 on the Rivals250, Sims feels his ability to make plays up and down the defensive line is a reason he’s an intriguing option for college coaches.

“I feel like I’m pretty versatile on both sides of the ball. I can work inside and outside (on defense), can move from a 3 technique to a 5. I feel like I move very well for my size and can play very physical,” Sims said.