Rivals250 DT Kyran Bourda enjoys recent trip to Texas

New Orleans St. Augustine defensive tackle Kyran Bourda was part of a large group of players from Louisiana who recently made their way to Austin for a Texas Longhorn junior day. Bourda, a Rivals250 member in the 2023 class who holds about 10 offers, said it was a good trip overall that gave him a better idea of what it’s like to be a football player at Texas.

“I liked when we talked to the players. The players gave us a good understanding of how it is to be enrolled (at Texas),” Bourda said.

The 6-3, 281-pound Bourda doesn’t have any set plans for official visits, but said he’ll “think about” coming back to Texas for one of his five trips. He also doesn’t have an official list of favorites, but said Texas is a school that is in a strong position. Georgia, Florida and Mississippi State are other programs that have his early attention.