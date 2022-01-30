Rivals250 DT Kyran Bourda enjoys recent trip to Texas
New Orleans St. Augustine defensive tackle Kyran Bourda was part of a large group of players from Louisiana who recently made their way to Austin for a Texas Longhorn junior day. Bourda, a Rivals250 member in the 2023 class who holds about 10 offers, said it was a good trip overall that gave him a better idea of what it’s like to be a football player at Texas.
“I liked when we talked to the players. The players gave us a good understanding of how it is to be enrolled (at Texas),” Bourda said.
The 6-3, 281-pound Bourda doesn’t have any set plans for official visits, but said he’ll “think about” coming back to Texas for one of his five trips. He also doesn’t have an official list of favorites, but said Texas is a school that is in a strong position. Georgia, Florida and Mississippi State are other programs that have his early attention.
During his unofficial visit to Texas, Bourda got a chance to connect with Texas defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell, who he trains with in the off-season. Sorrell and the other UT players that were around for the junior day gave the recruits some insight on life as a Longhorn.
“They were really teaching us more about what kind of training they do, what they install in their players,” Bourda said.
Among his conversations, of course, was some time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, who offered Bourda last fall. The talks on the junior day mostly focused on what Davis could do to improve Bourda as a player.
“He’s a good coach. Bo Davis was showing us hand techniques and stuff,” Bourda said. “It’s not really about your footwork, it’s about you being a nasty, gritty player.”
Bourda is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in at No. 136 on the Rivals250 and is ranked as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country.