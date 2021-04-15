Orangebloods - Rivals250 OL Jacob Sexton has his UT visit set, decision date in mind

Offensive tackle Jacob Sexton has a top five of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma State. The Edmond (OK) Deer Creek standout is still ironing out some wrinkles on his official visits, but those five programs will host the Rivals250 member this summer.

One visit that Sexton has locked in is a stop in Austin on June 11.

“I grew up watching them. I’m a big fan. It’s really cool to see, from being a young kid to now, that I’m getting recruited by them and everything,” Sexton said. “I’m excited to go see that place.”

The 6-6, 300-pound Sexton says he’s open among his five finalists, meaning his official visits will play a key role in his decision. Finally being able to get some face-to-face time with the coaches he could be playing for could be the ultimate deciding factor. New Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood had a relationship with Sexton when Flood was at Alabama, and the two have continued to build a bond now that Flood is in Austin.

“He’s just always really talkative and excited to talk. I enjoy it. It’s really good to talk to him. I just like the way he coaches, and obviously he’s a good coach coming from Alabama,” Sexton said. “I got to know him well there, so when he came over to Texas I knew a lot more than I would have if it was just a brand new coach. So that was good.”