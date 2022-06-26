Rivals250 OL Jaydon Chatman commits to Texas

Harker Heights (Texas) offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman becomes the latest prospect to commit to the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting class. The Longhorns are riding a wave of momentum following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning. Chatman, who was also considering programs such as Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, officially visited Texas this weekend. The Rivals250 lineman was sold on his future in Austin after spending time around the coaching staff and other recruits on the 40 Acres.

At 6-4 and 288, Chatman has a great frame for offensive line coach Kyle Flood to work with. Flood has a proven track record of developing in the trenches, and Chatman fits right in. “We have a great relationship,” Chatman told Orangebloods in the spring about his relationship with Flood. “I know that he still wants me really bad.” Chatman lines up at tackle on the high school level, but he projects to slide inside once he arrives in Austin. He is a physical player that shows the ability to be a mauler in the run game with his toughness and motor through the whistle. Defenders struggle when Chatman gets his hands on them. “My hands are really good,” Chatman said about his game.