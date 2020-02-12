Miller has yet to set up any official visits but said he’s “definitely” going to take one of his five to Texas, likely in the summer. Oregon, Penn State and LSU are other schools he’s considering visiting, although he’s unsure on those trips. If everything goes according to plan, Miller said he’d like to end his recruitment towards the beginning or middle of his senior season.

“Texas is one of the staple programs of college football,” Miller said. “Being a part of maybe bringing them back to the status their known for is intriguing, especially if Bijan is there to make the ride easier. It makes Texas an intriguing option for me.”

One player that’s squarely on UT’s board is Tucson Salpointe standout Jonah Miller . The Rivals250 member has taken two unofficial visits to Texas, he’s a teammate of Texas 2020 signee Bijan Robinson and Miller says the Longhorns are a team that is very much in the mix for his eventual commitment.

The offensive line class in the state of Texas is incredibly talented and deep in the 2021 class, but that doesn’t mean the Texas Longhorn staff won’t target some top talent from across the country.

A 6-8, 303-pounder, Miller said staying close to home is not a factor for him. In fact, he has pretty much decided he won’t be attending college in Arizona.

“My family is used to catching flights, so I don’t think that’s that big of a deal,” Miller said. “I feel like I have the best opportunity out of Arizona, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Texas head coach Tom Herman and offensive line coach Herb Hand stay in close contact with Miller and let him know he’s a priority target for them in this year’s class.

“Usually they will reach out every week, and I’ll talk to them every week over the open or just texting,” Miller said. “They want me to come with Bijan, be a part of bringing Texas back.”

As for Robinson, the five-star standout Texas signed in December, he’s been doing a bit of recruiting of his own, although Miller says Robinson tries to not lay it on too thick.

“He knows I have my own decisions. But he lets me know he does have an opinion. He’s good about it,” Miller said. “He’s not too overbearing, he’s a good person. He doe recruit me, and he should. It’s kind of his job.”

When it comes time to ultimately decide, Miller said a couple different factors will be important for him. Playing in a winning program is something he’ll look for, but more importantly, he simply wants to find a situation that makes him feel comfortable.

“Maybe just a feeling of just at home. That kind of family atmosphere maybe, just a better relationship,” Miller said about what might separate one school from the pack. “Or it could just be maybe the success of the team. But I think it definitely comes down to that family atmosphere, somewhere I kind of feel at home.”

Did Texas fit that bill when he visited, including for the spring game last year?

“I felt that vibe there. I think me and Bijan both did,” Miller said.

Miller plans to trim his list in the near future, possibly late March or in April. He doesn’t know which schools will make the cut, but says Texas is pretty much a shoe-in.

“I’d say Texas is right up there in that top five for sure,” Miller said.