2023 Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb entered his weekend visit to Texas with offers from all around the nation. By the time that his trip on the 40 Acres was coming to an end, the four-star rusher added another offer to his tally.

Texas joined the race for the highly coveted Rivals250 prospect as they look to add two rushers in the current class. Programs ranging from the home-state Auburn Tigers to the West Coast Oregon Ducks are in heavy pursuit of the No. 4 all-purpose back in the cycle.

Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice is leading the recruitment of the elite ball carrier. The two have a previous relationship that began when Choice was on staff at Georgia Tech prior to arriving in Austin.

“It’s been really fun talking to (Choice). I love his energy and just his attitude. He really loves the sport. I was with him all day (on Saturday),” Cobb told Orangebloods. “(The staff is) all just energetic. They seem like they all just love the sport, and I was glad to be around them.”