2023 DeSoto (Texas) running back Tre Wisner surprised many on Saturday when he decided to commit to Texas following the Longhorns’ Orange-White spring game. The commitment was the first on offense for Steve Sarkisian in the cycle and provided the Longhorns with a big boost.

Wisner, who was being courted by the likes of Oklahoma and Texas A&M prior to joining the Longhorns’ class, is ranked as the No. 110 player in the Rivals250 rankings. He is a top-five player at his position nationally and has the ability to be a difference-maker as a rusher and as a receiver.

The recent Texas commit transferred into DeSoto this spring, where he is expected to be a large focal point of a potent Eagles offense. Wisner accounted for nearly 30 touchdowns on the ground the last two seasons at Waco (Texas) Connally while playing all three ways.

Texas became a serious factor in Wisner’s recruitment once running backs coach Tashard Choice was hired in December. Choice initially joined Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC before being hired on by Sarkisian. Wisner and Choice hit it off immediately, which ultimately led to the commitment.