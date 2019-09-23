Recently, Alford told Orangebloods.com he wasn’t listening to any college coaches outside of Austin and after taking his Texas official visit last weekend, the Rivals250 prospect said he’s ready to officially close the door on his recruitment.

When safety Xavion Alford committed to Texas over Texas A&M in mid-August in a hotly-contested recruitment, there was some though that the Pearland Shadow Creek standout might keep the door open a bit and that Alford would still consider taking other official visits.

Alford will graduate in December and start h is Texas career in January. He said he’s counting down the days until he can make his way to Texas.

“It’s only three months away. I’m not entertaining any other schools. This was my first and only official, now I’m just ready to graduate and get to Austin,” Alford said.

During his official visit over the weekend, Alford said everything went perfectly and on time, and he enjoyed the change to hang out with some future teammates and watch the Longhorns get a big win over Oklahoma State. Other commitments like Jerrin Thompson, Ja’Quinden Jackson, Ty Jordan and Andrej Karic were also in town.

“Texas always lays out the red carpet, unofficial or official visit,” Alford said. “I felt the same type of love I always feel. Everything being on schedule made everything better. The game was good. Everything was good, the atmosphere was good, the fans, the coaches, the players, they city of Austin, everything.”

The 6-1, 184-pound Alford is the nation’s No. 11-ranked safety prospect. With the Longhorns suffering an unfortunate run of injuries in their secondary, the Texas coaches are probably wishing Alford was already on campus. He’ll be there soon, and he said he’s ready to put in work once he gets to campus.

“They were saying that they feel very happy I’m going to be a Longhorn. They had some guys that went down in the secondary, they feel like I can come in and do some different things, give them some different looks,” Alford said. “I’ll come in in January ready to work and hopefully in the fall be ready to get on the field.”