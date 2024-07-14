“It was kind of after seeing everything (on official visits), that last week,” Townsend said of when his mind was made up. “That put a cap on everything. I saw Texas, compared everybody to everybody, and that’s what led me to my decision.”

Once he announces, the 6-3, 225-pound Townsend says he’ll be “done with recruiting.” He took June official visits to all four of his finalists and said those visits helped him get some clarity on his recruitment.

“I’m ready to have this over with, ready to just go out there and play high school football, finish my career off strong,” Townsend said.

Spring Dekaney tight end/athlete Nick Townsend is set to announce his college decision on Monday. The Rivals250 member has a final grouping of USC, Texas A&M, Texas and Alabama, and says he’s ready to let the recruiting world know of his college destination.

Ranked No. 172 on the Rivals250, Townsend is a versatile athlete who is capable of excelling on either side of the ball. He’s an offensive weapon as a tight end capable of making big plays in the passing game, and he can also line up on defense, where he’s an athletic linebacker or pass rusher coming off the edge. He’s physically gifted but according to Townsend, it’s his mental make-up that really sets him apart.

“They’re getting a leader, they’re getting a player who doesn’t like losing,” Townsend said of what he’ll bring to the table for his college team. “I come in with the attitude of wanting to win every time. That’s just the mindset they gave me here at Dekaney. I want to go into a program with everybody wanting to win. I’m coming in with that mindset.”

Townsend weighed in on his four finalists:

USC – “It’s like they have one of the masterminds of college football in Lincoln Riley. I just had a great time there. I was really wanted there, was the only tight end they were recruiting.”

Texas A&M – “Honestly, it felt like a brotherhood there. I could tell how the locker room ran based off a couple players I was around. They treated me like family. It was just a good vibe. Everybody was getting along, and they’ll use me like I’m used in high school - used everywhere, wild cat quarterback, tight end, slot.”

Texas – “Just coach Sarkisian, he’s very down to earth, very relatable. Honestly his life story is crazy. They’d let me play on both sides of the ball. If one doesn’t work, I can move to the other side. And they play in the SEC now.

Alabama – “Just the workout, the gym part, the facilities. Coach (Bryan) Ellis, coach (Kalen) DeBoer, they have a track record of winning.”