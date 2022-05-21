Rounding the Bases: Texas completes the sweep of Kansas with an 11-6 win



GAME SUMMARY The final regular season game of the year turned out to be the wackiest day at the park of the entire season. Texas completed the sweep of Kansas by a score of 11-6, finishing the regular season 39-17 (14-10 in conference) and 5th in the Big 12. UT fell behind 5-0 and you could hear a pin drop inside UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The sky was falling, slim chances at hosting a regional were disappearing, and Cooper McMurray was suddenly the best player on the field. The bats finally woke up as Texas scored 11 runs in its final three at-bats. The biggest swing of the game came from none other than former Jayhawk Skyler Messinger. With the Horns trailing by two, Messenger stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Messenger then blasted a grand slam over the wall in left-center field, giving Texas a 7-5 lead, and sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy. “What a storybook (ending) for him. I mean that kid deserves it, stoic, high character, just an unbelievable kid and he works his tail off, I don’t know, you couldn’t draw it up any better that’s for sure,” said Pierce regarding his senior third baseman.



SENIOR DAY Skyler Messinger wasn’t the only old guy that made a splash on senior day. Eric Kennedy, Murphy Stehly, and Austin Todd were each honored before the game, and each player homered in the bottom of the eighth inning. Those home runs provided key insurance runs in what might have been the final plate appearance at the Disch for each of those outstanding players. Ten players were honored on the field before the game and to see a few of them come through in a huge way on Saturday was special to watch.



THE ARMS After Pete Hansen battled for a win on Thursday, and Lucas Gordon dealt on Friday, the pitching was not as strong in the series finale. Zane Morehouse allowed three runs in just over three innings of work and Tristan Stevens issued four walks in his short relief appearance. Luke Harrison, Jared Southard, and Aaron Nixon found a way to get the job done late in the game and secure the sweep for the Horns. If Texas is to make a deep run in Arlington, Morehouse and Stevens will need to bounce back with strong performances.



MAIN TAKEAWAYS Baseball is so unique. The moment you think a game can’t get crazier something absurd happens. Home plate umpire Jon Wolfe had to leave the game due to heat exhaustion. After the game David Pierce shared that, “he (Jon Wolfe) told Silas he can’t see the ball,” a bit of an issue for a home plate umpire in my humble opinion.

On multiple occasions, tempers flared between the Longhorns and Jayhawks. Ryan Vanderhei, Trey Faltine, Jared Southard, Caleb Upshaw, Skyler Messinger, and many more were quite unhappy at various points in the game. However, that was not the only type of “flaring” that took place on Saturday. The LHN production truck caught on fire, ending the TV broadcast just before the dramatic final innings because why not.

Anything can and will happen in college baseball. Kansas had nothing to play for today and had No. 22 Texas on the ropes in Austin. UT refused to give in and found a way to secure the 5th seed in Arlington and a 9 AM breakfast date with Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Baseball season is a roller coaster. A baseball series is a roller coaster. A single baseball game can be a roller coaster. Now it is time to see what this Texas team has in store for the postseason.

