Rounding the Bases: Texas moves to 8-0 with a sweep of Alabama

SERIES SUMMARY “We played as clean of a series that we can play” Anytime David Pierce is saying this on a Sunday afternoon, it’s a great sign for Texas and their fans. For the second weekend in a row, UT capitalized on tremendous outings from their starting pitchers who had strong defensive play behind them. Alabama played Texas tight on Friday, Saturday, and most of the game on Sunday but head home winless. The Crimson Tide pitching staff did a good job of making the Longhorn offense earn their runs by issuing only six walks on the weekend. The Bama offense had plenty of opportunities to score runs but every time they threatened, a Texas pitcher would come up with a big out. Alabama is a fundamentally-sound team with plenty of good hitters in the lineup, they just ran into a buzz saw of a pitching staff this weekend in Austin. This was a big series for the Longhorns to take care of business as they did and remain undefeated.



INDIVIDUAL STANDOUT Murphy Stehly went 5-12 this weekend, continuing a hot start to the season for the senior from California. Throughout these first eight games, Stehly has shown an impressive ability to drive the baseball with authority to every part of the park. Something he had not always been able to do. When asked about Stehly, David Pierce explained, “I never thought he would be a DH because he literally hit every ball from the six-hole to the bleachers, and so he has really put the work in to improve his swing path and hit the ball to the middle of the field”. Stehly is currently hitting .379 with an impressive .971 OPS, “there’s not a fastball he can’t hit” claimed Pierce. On a team where seven guys were given preseason Big 12 honors, there is something special about a player who is “the first guy in the building… last guy out” breaking out in his senior year as a DH/utility man.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NVVJQSCBET0chPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N dXJwaHlTdGVobHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE11cnBoeVN0ZWhs eTwvYT4gVFJJUExFUyBBTkQgSVTigJlTIDYtMSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vaWtWclJHZXRuQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lrVnJSR2V0bkM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc0Jhc2ViYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE0OTgwNTE4MzIzMDM3MzQ3ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

THE ROTATION In 34 innings of work, Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens, and Tanner Witt have given up just two earned runs. An utterly dominant start to the season for a rotation that has somehow exceeded the extremely high expectations placed on them. When raving about his pitching staff David Pierce stated, “what I take out of our pitching staff this weekend, against a really good hitting team, is that they trust their stuff in the zone”. It is easy to see why each of these guys trusts their stuff in the zone. Pete Hansen has a wipeout slider, Tristan Stevens showed a 90 MPH power-sinker, and Tanner Witt possesses four pitches that are all untouchable at times. When you put these pitches in the zone, they are not likely to be hit hard, and on the rare occasion that they are, one of the best defenses in the country is ready to make a play. These three guys are in complete control when they step on the mound and have competed their way out of every tough situation.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ud28gS3MgaW4gYSAxLTItMyBmaXJzdCBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wZXRlcmhhbnNlbjMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBwZXRlcmhhbnNlbjMzPC9hPiE8YnI+PGJyPkhvcm5zIGhlYWQg dG8gdGhlIHBsYXRlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY1JHWTVveGJh SiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NSR1k1b3hiYUo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGV4YXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTczNDA3 ODk2MzgxOTMxNTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSUcgVElNRS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aXR0bmVzc3R3aXR0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2l0dG5lc3N0 d2l0dHk8L2E+JiMzOTtzIGNhcmVlci1oaWdoIDl0aCBLIG9mIHRoZSBiYWxs Z2FtZSBjbG9zZXMgb3V0IHRoZSB0b3Agb2YgdGhlIDZ0aCE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vcVd0U1dyaHFyQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FXdFNX cmhxckI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc0Jh c2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzQmFz ZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTgwMzYwMTU2NDYyNjUzNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

THE BULLPEN The bullpen for the Longhorns was tough as nails all weekend long. Travis Sthele, Luke Harrison, and Lucas Gordon all provided scoreless multi-inning outings at the Disch this weekend. Every guy in this trio pounded the strike zone and came up big in big moments. Perhaps the most important development for this Texas team thus far has been the emergence of these guys and a few others in this bullpen. UT relievers have flawlessly bridged the gap from the starters to the closer Aaron Nixon and are getting experience in pressure situations that will pay dividends later in the summer. Speaking of Aaron Nixon, he is flat out one of the best relievers in the country and there is not much more to it. He has a mid 90’s fastball, a power slider, and experience coming up clutch in the winning moments. Texas has multiple guys for every situation and the confidence is growing for each of them with every pitch.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OSVggTkFTVFkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QW5peG9uNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFuaXhvbjQyPC9hPiBn ZXRzIHRoZSBiYXNlcyBsb2FkZWQgSyB0byBnZXQgdGhlIEhvcm5zIG91dCBv ZiBhIGphbSE8YnI+PGJyPlRleGFzIGxlYWRzIGl0LCAxLTAhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zeGpnUllvaW5UIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3hq Z1JZb2luVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFRleGFz QmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNC YXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NzM3NjI5MzQ2NTMwNTA4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSVJFIE1FIFVQLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2x1Y2FzX2dvcmRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbHVjYXNfZ29y ZG9uPC9hPiE8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBsZWZ0aGFuZGVyIGtlZXBzIEFsYWJhbWEg b2ZmIHRoZSBib2FyZCBpbiB0aGUgN3RoIGFuZCBpdOKAmXMgNC0xIFRleGFz IGF0IHRoZSBzdHJldGNoITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pM3dDcGk4 d2NUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaTN3Q3BpOHdjVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBUZXhhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFRleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5ODA0 NTAzMjk1OTU2MTczNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAy NywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK