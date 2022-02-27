 Orangebloods - Rounding the Bases: Texas moves to 8-0 with a sweep of Alabama
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-27 18:32:21 -0600') }} baseball

Rounding the Bases: Texas moves to 8-0 with a sweep of Alabama

Aaron Little • Orangebloods
Baseball Reporter

SERIES SUMMARY

“We played as clean of a series that we can play” Anytime David Pierce is saying this on a Sunday afternoon, it’s a great sign for Texas and their fans. For the second weekend in a row, UT capitalized on tremendous outings from their starting pitchers who had strong defensive play behind them. Alabama played Texas tight on Friday, Saturday, and most of the game on Sunday but head home winless. The Crimson Tide pitching staff did a good job of making the Longhorn offense earn their runs by issuing only six walks on the weekend. The Bama offense had plenty of opportunities to score runs but every time they threatened, a Texas pitcher would come up with a big out. Alabama is a fundamentally-sound team with plenty of good hitters in the lineup, they just ran into a buzz saw of a pitching staff this weekend in Austin. This was a big series for the Longhorns to take care of business as they did and remain undefeated.


INDIVIDUAL STANDOUT

Murphy Stehly went 5-12 this weekend, continuing a hot start to the season for the senior from California. Throughout these first eight games, Stehly has shown an impressive ability to drive the baseball with authority to every part of the park. Something he had not always been able to do. When asked about Stehly, David Pierce explained, “I never thought he would be a DH because he literally hit every ball from the six-hole to the bleachers, and so he has really put the work in to improve his swing path and hit the ball to the middle of the field”. Stehly is currently hitting .379 with an impressive .971 OPS, “there’s not a fastball he can’t hit” claimed Pierce. On a team where seven guys were given preseason Big 12 honors, there is something special about a player who is “the first guy in the building… last guy out” breaking out in his senior year as a DH/utility man.

THE ROTATION

In 34 innings of work, Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens, and Tanner Witt have given up just two earned runs. An utterly dominant start to the season for a rotation that has somehow exceeded the extremely high expectations placed on them. When raving about his pitching staff David Pierce stated, “what I take out of our pitching staff this weekend, against a really good hitting team, is that they trust their stuff in the zone”. It is easy to see why each of these guys trusts their stuff in the zone. Pete Hansen has a wipeout slider, Tristan Stevens showed a 90 MPH power-sinker, and Tanner Witt possesses four pitches that are all untouchable at times. When you put these pitches in the zone, they are not likely to be hit hard, and on the rare occasion that they are, one of the best defenses in the country is ready to make a play. These three guys are in complete control when they step on the mound and have competed their way out of every tough situation.

THE BULLPEN

The bullpen for the Longhorns was tough as nails all weekend long. Travis Sthele, Luke Harrison, and Lucas Gordon all provided scoreless multi-inning outings at the Disch this weekend. Every guy in this trio pounded the strike zone and came up big in big moments. Perhaps the most important development for this Texas team thus far has been the emergence of these guys and a few others in this bullpen. UT relievers have flawlessly bridged the gap from the starters to the closer Aaron Nixon and are getting experience in pressure situations that will pay dividends later in the summer. Speaking of Aaron Nixon, he is flat out one of the best relievers in the country and there is not much more to it. He has a mid 90’s fastball, a power slider, and experience coming up clutch in the winning moments. Texas has multiple guys for every situation and the confidence is growing for each of them with every pitch.

MAIN TAKEAWAY

Texas is 8-0 due to pitching, defense, and timely hitting. A recipe that breeds consistent success throughout a long season. Texas was 32-5 at home last year and is 6-0 at the Disch to start this season. They have only hit three homers (largely due to the cold weather) and that is no issue at all. Texas plays in a big park where dominant pitching, consistent defense, and clutch hitting are all more important than raw power. The Longhorns are built to win on this field and have proven that they will win on this field. Given that Texas is basically a lock to host a regional and a potential super regional, winning home games will be what gets UT to Omaha, where another big ballpark would be waiting for them.


