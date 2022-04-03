Rounding the Bases: Texas rallies on Sunday to win the series against OU

SERIES SUMMARY Talent. Experience. Heart. Those are the three things that lead this Texas team to a crucial series win over Oklahoma in Arlington this weekend. After Pete Hansen carried the Horns to victory on Friday night, OU responded with a 4-2 win on Saturday, setting up a huge Sunday showdown to determine the winner of the 2022 Red River Series. Texas fell behind 7-1 on Sunday and things were looking worse than ever for the Longhorns. With the season seemingly headed down a dark path, UT flipped a switch in the 7th inning and stormed back for the 12-8 victory. Here is a look at how talent, experience, and heart played into this comeback.



TALENT This lineup is littered with talent. Each guy can make a pitcher pay for a bad pitch at any given moment. With two guys on base and Texas trailing by six, Dylan Campbell stepped up to the plate in the top of the 7th. It has been a tough year for Campbell who is hitting just .234 on the season. Campbell has tremendous speed and a very smooth swing that generates a lot of power despite his smaller frame. With Texas desperately needing a spark, it was Campbell that provided one with a blast to left. The 3-run shot from Campbell cut the OU lead in half and injected life into the Texas dugout that had been quiet all afternoon. The Longhorns capitalized on this sudden momentum shift when Murphy Stehly tied the game with a 3-run homer of his own just a few batters later. Just like that the game was tied, the crowd was rocking, and the Sooners were absolutely shell-shocked. Stehly and Campbell are some talented dudes and they showed it in the 7th inning on Sunday.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EQyBGT1IgVEhSRUUhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9keWxhbmNhbXAyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZHlsYW5jYW1w MjU8L2E+IEdPRVMgREVFUCBBTkQgSVQmIzM5O1MgNy00ISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vSTJFTDVSaVJrZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0kyRUw1 UmlSa2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc0Jh c2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzQmFz ZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTA3MDIwNTA0NTEwMTc3MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NVVJQSFkgRlJFQUtJTuKAmSBTVEVITFkhPGJyPjxicj5USFJFRS1S VU4gQk9NQiBGUk9NIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTXVy cGh5U3RlaGx5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNdXJwaHlTdGVobHk8 L2E+IEFORCBXReKAmVJFIFRJRUQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hvb2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0hvb2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VN M1ZGbWFPRjMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91TTNWRm1hT0YzPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVGV4YXNCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NTEwNzA3MDIyNTcxOTIxNDExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

EXPERIENCE It’s hard to find two guys on the Texas team that are easier to root for than Austin Todd and Coy Cobb. Todd is in his sixth season as a Longhorn due to continuous bad luck with injuries. Each time Todd has gone down with an injury he has worked to get back on the field, with this season being no exception. On March 8th Todd re-injured his shoulder in San Marcos and it seemed as if Todd’s career at Texas might have ended. Instead, Todd was able to return to action less than a month later, grabbing a start at DH on Sunday. The sixth-year senior started the 7th inning rally with a single up the middle but he wasn’t done. In the 9th Todd came up with the bases loaded and two outs when he delivered some insurance runs via a two-strike knock to center. After six years on campus, Austin Todd still has more to give.

Coy Cobb’s career at Texas has not been a smooth ride. After serving as the Sunday starter in his freshman season, Cobb struggled through many tough appearances in 2020 and 2021. As a redshirt junior, Cobb was not expected to be a guy to contribute much on the mound this year. However, due to the struggles of other arms in the bullpen, Cobb found himself on the mound in a big moment on Sunday. Cobb is throwing from a lower arm slot this year, giving him great movement on his pitches. With the game tied in the 8th, Cobb issued a leadoff walk before quickly erasing the baserunner with a huge 6-4-3 double play. Cobb finished the game strong and picked up the victory. Texas is in search of bullpen guys that they can rely on and Coy Cobb could in fact be one of those guys. Cobb has now thrown 9.1 innings and has a 1.93 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP. Todd and Cobb have been through a lot in their time at Texas, and on Sunday it was special to see them come through in such a big game.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRUxDT01FIEJBQ0ssIDQ0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQXVzdGluVG9kZDQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBdXN0 aW5Ub2RkNDQ8L2E+IFdJVEggQSBCQVNFUyBMT0FERUQgU0lOR0xFIEFORCBJ VOKAmVMgMTAtNyBJTiBUSEUgOVRIITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96 cktyMGlaN0RpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20venJLcjBpWjdEaTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFRleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTUxMDcyMDYwNjAzOTQyMDkzMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

HEART Texas did not have a hit on Sunday until the fifth inning. Lucas Gordon struggled on the mound, Oklahoma had all the momentum, and the series looked destined to end in disappointment. The Horns didn’t give in. All of a sudden the bats woke up and Texas fought their way back into the game, scoring 11 unanswered runs at one point. This is not the first time UT has come back from the dead this season, they had a similar resurgence last Saturday in Lubbock. If we have learned anything this year it is that this team won’t just roll over and die.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgVElUQU5JQyBQVVRTIFVTIEFIRUFEISDwn5qiIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXZhbm1lbGVuZGV6MTdfP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpdmFubWVsZW5kZXoxN188L2E+IHNpbmdsZXMgaG9t ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RvdWdsYXNIb2RvP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEb3VnbGFzSG9kbzwvYT4gYW5kIGl04oCZ cyA4LTcgSG9ybnMgaW4gdGhlIDl0aCE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Snl1T0dEeXJ2SCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p5dU9HRHlydkg8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE1MTA3MTc2MDY0ODcwMTk1MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK