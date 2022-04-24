 Orangebloods - Rounding the Bases: Texas sweeps Baylor
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-24 19:15:12 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Rounding the Bases: Texas sweeps Baylor

Aaron Little • Orangebloods
Baseball Reporter

FRIDAY RECAP

FRIDAY BOX SCORE

SATURDAY RECAP

SATURDAY BOX SCORE

SUNDAY BOX SCORE

SERIES SUMMARY

“It’s always good to get a Sunday sweep” said David Pierce after a 13-4 victory in the series finale on Sunday. Much like the 20-1 thumping on Friday and the 13-4 blowout on Saturday, the Texas offense was simply too much for the Baylor pitching staff in game three. Ivan Melendez was the star that shined the brightest in the finale. What Ivan is doing at the plate is not being ignored by anyone around college baseball, except by Ivan himself who says, “I get a bunch of @ on Twitter and Instagram of everybody sending me all these crazy stats of like Longhorn history and Kyle Russell… I just try not to pay mind to it, our main focus is to win and that’s what I try to do every day”. Unfortunately for Ivan and his social media mentions, the Kyle Russell talk is only getting louder after the Hispanic Titanic hit his 20th and 21st homers of the season on Sunday. Kyle Russell’s single-season HR record of 28 back in 2007 is within reach.


HOT BATS

46 runs. 48 hits. 14 home runs. That is what the Longhorn offense did over just three games against the Bears at the Disch. UT has 78 four-baggers on the season and it isn’t even May. When asked if this type of power was something he anticipated from this team David Pierce stated, “No. I can honestly say that, you know we even talked about where would our power come (from) going into the season and we know that Silas has some, we know that Ivan has a lot, but the balance of our power has been unbelievable”. The depth of the lineup is certainly notable. Hodo and Todd are getting on base at the top, Faltine and Messinger are producing towards the bottom, setting it all up for Melendez, Stehly, and Ardoin who are all punishing baseballs in the middle of the order. This lineup is fun to watch, unless you’re the pitching coach of the opposing team.


THE ROTATION

Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens, and Lucas Gordon probably enjoyed the offensive outburst more than anyone. The starting rotation got to bask in the glory of the 46-run weekend and pick up three wins for the team and for their individual records. As he often does, Hansen made it look easy on Friday night. Neither Stevens nor Gordon had A+ stuff or command, but they both competed at a high level and gave Texas quality innings. With Gordon establishing himself as a solid No. 3 and Stevens starting to build some momentum, the pitching rotation stock is rising heading into the home stretch of the season.


TAKEAWAYS

Texas handled business against Baylor and did so in an emphatic manner. The weekend sweep has the Horns sitting at 9-6 in conference play and 30-13 overall. UT had a lot of energy in the dugout and a lot of confidence on the field. Momentum is suddenly on the side of the Longhorns heading into a mega-showdown next weekend against Oklahoma State.


HookEm


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}