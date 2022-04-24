Rounding the Bases: Texas sweeps Baylor

SERIES SUMMARY “It’s always good to get a Sunday sweep” said David Pierce after a 13-4 victory in the series finale on Sunday. Much like the 20-1 thumping on Friday and the 13-4 blowout on Saturday, the Texas offense was simply too much for the Baylor pitching staff in game three. Ivan Melendez was the star that shined the brightest in the finale. What Ivan is doing at the plate is not being ignored by anyone around college baseball, except by Ivan himself who says, “I get a bunch of @ on Twitter and Instagram of everybody sending me all these crazy stats of like Longhorn history and Kyle Russell… I just try not to pay mind to it, our main focus is to win and that’s what I try to do every day”. Unfortunately for Ivan and his social media mentions, the Kyle Russell talk is only getting louder after the Hispanic Titanic hit his 20th and 21st homers of the season on Sunday. Kyle Russell’s single-season HR record of 28 back in 2007 is within reach.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdmFuIGFuZCBNdXJwaHkgZ28gYmFjayB0byBiYWNrIGphY2tzISA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU0dxQUpMZG9NeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1NHcUFKTGRvTXo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTG9uZ2hvcm4gTmV0d29y ayAoQExvbmdob3JuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Mb25naG9ybk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTgzMDE1OTExMzYzMDky NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQUtFIFRIQVQgQSA2MS02MSBHVVkhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pdmFubWVsZW5kZXoxN18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGl2YW5tZWxlbmRlejE3XzwvYT4gSElUUyBISVMgU0VDT05EIEhPTUVS IE9GIFRIRSBCQUxMR0FNRSBBTkQgSVTigJlTIDEwLTQhPGJyPjxicj5UaGF0 4oCZcyBOby4gMjEgZm9yIHRoZSAgSGlzcGFuaWMgVGl0YW5pYy4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hvb2tFbT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hvb2tFbTwvYT4g8J+aoiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS0habk1EUTlJQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tIWm5NRFE5SUI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgQmFzZWJhbGwg KEBUZXhhc0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTgzMjU2MjU4MDY4MDI5NDQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

HOT BATS 46 runs. 48 hits. 14 home runs. That is what the Longhorn offense did over just three games against the Bears at the Disch. UT has 78 four-baggers on the season and it isn’t even May. When asked if this type of power was something he anticipated from this team David Pierce stated, “No. I can honestly say that, you know we even talked about where would our power come (from) going into the season and we know that Silas has some, we know that Ivan has a lot, but the balance of our power has been unbelievable”. The depth of the lineup is certainly notable. Hodo and Todd are getting on base at the top, Faltine and Messinger are producing towards the bottom, setting it all up for Melendez, Stehly, and Ardoin who are all punishing baseballs in the middle of the order. This lineup is fun to watch, unless you’re the pitching coach of the opposing team.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TS1lFIFJPQ0tFVCDwn5qAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTWVzc2luZ2VyU2t5ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWVz c2luZ2VyU2t5ZTwvYT4gaGl0cyBoaXMgNXRoIG9mIHRoZSB5ZWFyIGFuZCBp dOKAmXMgOS0yIFRleGFzITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ITjBZWXlj cUEyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSE4wWVl5Y3FBMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBUZXhhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFRleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUxODMx NDM1MTUwOTM1MjQ1MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

THE ROTATION Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens, and Lucas Gordon probably enjoyed the offensive outburst more than anyone. The starting rotation got to bask in the glory of the 46-run weekend and pick up three wins for the team and for their individual records. As he often does, Hansen made it look easy on Friday night. Neither Stevens nor Gordon had A+ stuff or command, but they both competed at a high level and gave Texas quality innings. With Gordon establishing himself as a solid No. 3 and Stevens starting to build some momentum, the pitching rotation stock is rising heading into the home stretch of the season.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbW9vdGggbGl0dGxlIDHvuI/ig6My77iP4oOjM++4j+KDoyB3aXRo IGEgSyBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BldGVyaGFu c2VuMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHBldGVyaGFuc2VuMzM8L2E+ JiMzOTtzIGZpcnN0IGlubmluZyBvZiB3b3JrITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9FOFp1SWtyR09lIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRThadUlrckdPZTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFRleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNCYXNlYmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTUxNzY0OTQ1NDU0NzA1ODY5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK