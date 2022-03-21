Rueben Owens ready to see Texas again this weekend

Owens was supposed to have visited USC this spring but the flu forced him to cancel that trip. He’s now planning to get back out there in April and also hopes to get back to the Georgia and Texas A&M campuses. Stops at Miami and SMU are also possibilities.

“I’ve been there a lot. I just want to go have some fun, meet new people,” he said.

Very early in the recruiting process, Rivals100 running back Rueben Owens was very active in visiting college campuses. So far this year, things have been fairly quiet for the standout runner from El Campo, with a trip to Georgia in January the only visit he’s made thus far. Things will begin to heat up again this weekend when Owens makes his way to Austin for an unofficial visit.

Though he’s keeping a fairly open mind, Owens said he’s primarily focused on five schools - Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, USC and LSU. Those programs will likely get his official visits, starting in June, Owens said.

The nation’s No. 26-ranked prospect overall, Owens said he doesn’t really have any favorites among his top five. Some observers feel his decision could ultimately come down to an in-state battle between the Longhorns and Aggies. Owens says he’s open to leaving the state, but does admit there is some pull for him to stay closer to home.

“I feel like everyone has a chance with me. The only thing about traveling is my mom. She’d rather have me closer,” he said.

Texas, with new running backs coach Tashard Choice leading the charge, remains in striking distance for the 6-0, 200-pound Owens, who ranks as the nation’s top running back prospect.

“They’re in the same position. I committed to them when I was younger. It’s still the same love for Texas,” Owens said. “I like (Choice’s) energy. He has a lot of energy when he talks to you. (Choice and Stan Drayton) coach the same, but coach Choice just has more energy.”

On his visit to Texas this weekend, Owens will be accompanied by a number of other Texas targets, including quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver Johntay Cook. That trio stays in contact with each other and they’ve openly discussed the desire to play together in college.

“It matters a lot,” Owens said about watching to see what Manning does in the recruiting process. “I want to play ball with him. Me and Johntay both do. He’s QB1.”