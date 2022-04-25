Ryan Niblett talks about what led him to commit to Texas

“I went to their spring game. Ever since we got there, they were treating us like family. We saw the spring game. Halfway through the spring game, (Director of Recruiting Brandon Harris) wanted to show my mother the facilities, the insides and all of it,” Niblett said. “As we were going through it, I was watching my mother and she was saying she loved it, it was close to home and all that. So basically my decision was being close to home and I really like the culture up there.”

Wide receiver Ryan Niblett had an idea that the Texas Longhorns might be the choice for him once he visited UT a couple weeks ago, but it was by no means a sure thing. Then on Saturday, while in Austin for the Orange-White game, Niblett said he liked what he saw – and he liked seeing that his mother liked what she saw – so he decided to make a big move. By the end of Saturday night, Niblett had added his name to the UT commitment list, becoming the first wide receiver pledge for Texas in the 2023 class.

Niblett said he first started getting the feeling that Texas might be the place for him when he visited UT a couple weeks ago. Last weekend’s trip was the nudge that pushed Texas over the top, he said. The 5-11, 175-pounder said he sees himself in a Xavier Worthy-type of role for Texas, one that allows him to showcase his quickness and top-end speed in a variety of ways.

“They told me a lot of stuff. They said they need the speed. They said I could start as a freshman, catch deep balls and help them win games,” Niblett said.

Prior to giving Texas a commitment, Niblett said he was also strongly considering Alabama, Houston and Baylor. Though he’s happy with his decision, the Aldine Eisenhower standout said he may still take some other visits “just to enjoy the process.” He’s planning to take his Texas official visit in June.

Along with liking what he heard and saw from the Texas staff, Niblett also got a chance to chat with one of the Longhorns’ top players, running back Bijan Robinson. The conversation with the former five-star prospect was another factor in Niblett making a quick decision.

“I was talking to one of the running backs, Bijan. He and I were chopping it up and he was like ‘Texas is great, Texas is great.’ I had already thought about committing, then he was telling me the insides of it, how he enjoys it,” Niblett said. “He’s just a sophomore and he has an NIL deal. He bought a Lamborghini. I was like, ‘That can be me one day.’ I’m going to try to do what he does, just go out there and have fun.

“I basically told him first, then my parents, then one of my high school coaches. After the game, (the coaches) all came and talked to me, coach Sark, coach Marion. We were having a little group conversation. They were excited.”

Niblett, who usually tries to stay out of the spotlight in terms of media headlines, said he still feels good about making his commitment and it’s been a bit of a relief to have it out in the open.

“It feels really good, really good. It takes a lot of stress off my back,” Niblett said. “People were always asking me where I’m going, now that I committed and people can see, they’re texting me congratulations. So it feels good.”

A four-star prospect, Niblett is a Rivals250 member. He’s one of five current commitments for Texas in the 2023 class, joining running back Tre Wisner, linebacker S’Maje Burrell, defensive end Dylan Spencer and defensive back Jamel Johnson.