S'Maje Burrell details his decision to commit to Texas
North Crowley linebacker S’Maje Burrell is currently on the Texas campus for the second weekend in a row, and this time he’ll be leaving as a Longhorn commitment.
Burrell, one of the top defenders on the Texas recruiting board, announced moments ago that he had given Texas a verbal commitment, becoming the third pledge in the Longhorns’ 2023 recruiting class. He joins defensive end Dylan Spencer and defensive back Jamel Johnson.
For Burrell, the decision to commit came down to a strong connection he had with the people at Texas, starting with the coaches and the players.
“What led me to commit was really the atmosphere,” Burrell said. “The team atmosphere, the player atmosphere, , how they’re approaching the game this season and the game plan. Player-wise, everyone is buying in, everyone wants it. Everyone is putting in the work. Everyone wants to be great.”
Burrell had a long list of scholarship offers from programs all over the country, but Texas had always been a program he’d held in high regard. A visit to Oklahoma in March made for some nervous moments for Texas fans, but getting Burrell back on campus in Austin was enough to seal the deal for the Longhorns. The 6-2, 212-pound Burrell actually informed the UT staff of his desire to commit during his visit last weekend but waited until today to announce his commitment publicly.
“It’s a big relief. Recruiting, it is hard. It gets stressful at times,” Burrell said. I’m happy with my decision. I felt it was right. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Burrell did tell OB that he still plans to take some official visits to enjoy the recruiting process, but he feels good about his commitment. He plans to take his Texas official visit towards the end of June.
A talented linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline, Burrell had offers from the likes of Ohio State, Florida State, Florida, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Michigan State, to name a few.
“I can bring my speed, an ability I have to run and play in open space,” Burrell said.