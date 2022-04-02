S'Maje Burrell details his decision to commit to Texas

North Crowley linebacker S’Maje Burrell is currently on the Texas campus for the second weekend in a row, and this time he’ll be leaving as a Longhorn commitment.

Burrell, one of the top defenders on the Texas recruiting board, announced moments ago that he had given Texas a verbal commitment, becoming the third pledge in the Longhorns’ 2023 recruiting class. He joins defensive end Dylan Spencer and defensive back Jamel Johnson.

For Burrell, the decision to commit came down to a strong connection he had with the people at Texas, starting with the coaches and the players.

“What led me to commit was really the atmosphere,” Burrell said. “The team atmosphere, the player atmosphere, , how they’re approaching the game this season and the game plan. Player-wise, everyone is buying in, everyone wants it. Everyone is putting in the work. Everyone wants to be great.”