“I’m getting to the point, I think I’m not ready to commit, but I’d say in maybe a month or two I’ll be on that road,” Coffey said. “My original plan was to commit before my senior season, right before my senior season. Now I don’t know when I’m going to be able to take officials, so I’m just ready to get it over with.”

Coffey’s original plan was to take his official visits this spring and summer before hoping to decide before his senior year at Kennedale began. Now, with so much up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coffey said he may decide earlier than he had previously planned.

Highly sought-after safety JD Coffey isn’t ready to make an immediate decision, but the Rivals250 member says he may be moving his timeline up to earlier than originally expected.

Coffey lists four schools that are the main competitors for his commitment – Texas, LSU, Oregon and Washington. The Longhorns would appear to have an advantage in that their closest to home and while Coffey says distance won’t be a determining factor in his decision, he does admit that it’s crossed his mind more of late.

“To me, distance doesn’t really play a big factor. But I have had thoughts recently because I’m really close to my family, and I want them to be at my games,” Coffey said. “But to me, distance isn’t a big factor.”

The Texas Longhorns have been a school that’s always been in the mix for Coffey, who ranks No. 112 on the Rivals250. With a largely new group of assistant coaches on the UT staff, Coffey said his connection with Texas is as strong as ever.

“I’ve been talking to coach (Chris) Ash a lot. I’ve been talking to coach Valai, been talking to all them a lot recently,” Coffey said. “Then I’ve been getting some out of the blue training sessions in with Coach Flight (of FlightSkillzPerformance) where I’ve seen some UT players. Some new things popped up, but I’d say my relationship with them is definitely better."

The Texas coaches have stressed to the 6-0, 175-pound Coffey that they like his versatility in the back end of the defense, and Coffey feels he could thrive in the new scheme that Texas will employ under Ash.

“Coach Ash says he sees me as a normal safety, but also would like to try me in as a nickel back, almost like an outside linebacker but also a nickel back,” Coffey said. “I like the way he sees me playing, like how I would fit in there. My goal is to make it to the league, so as many ways as I can show that I can make plays I think would be a good thing.”

Coffey is ranked as a four-star prospect who holds about 30 offers overall. He’s the No. 5-ranked safety in the nation by Rivals.com.