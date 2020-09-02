Orangebloods - Safety Terrance Brooks a hot commodity in the 2022 class

Brooks, who currently holds 16 scholarship offers, said he’s wide open among the schools that have shown him interest and he has yet to formulate a group of favorites. Texas is one of the schools he’s currently considering.

Their message today wasn’t too specific,” Brooks said. “They were just saying they were excited to officially start recruiting me now that dead period has ended, and they’re excited to build the relationship.”

For Texas, which offered Brooks back in May, it was first-year defensive coordinator Chris Ash, head coach Tom Herman and a couple support staff members that reached out on Tuesday.

Texas, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Notre Dame, Houston, Boise State, Georgia Tech, TCU, Memphis, Cal, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Missouri were among the schools that reached out.

Tuesday was a busy day for Terrance Brooks ’ phone. With it being the first day college coaches could directly reach out to 2022 prospects, the Plano Pope John Paul II product saw a flurry of calls and texts messages from coaches all over America.

“I like Texas. They’ve been building the relationship ever since I got the offer,” Brooks said. “A lot of colleges offer, then don’t talk to you as much. Texas is one of those schools that kept talking weekly, building that relationship. I really like Texas.”

And what stands out about the UT program when Brooks thinks of the Longhorns?

“Earl Campbell, to be honest,” he said. “He’s one of the great running backs. He jumps out. And just the environment, the program for football at Texas, how good they are.”

With the 2022 class just starting to step into the spotlight, Brooks is in no hurry to make a commitment.

“I’m really not going to make an early decision,” Brooks said. “I’m looking forward to committing next year, or after my senior season is over with.

“Mostly, all my offers grab my attention. For me, staying home in Texas really doesn’t matter. I will go anywhere in the nation where I can play. The things that will mater will be education, obviously, relationship with the coaching staff, relationship with some of the players on the field, just the football program itself and how good it is and how good it’s going to get.”

A 6-0, 186-pounder, Brooks logged 47 tackles last year, one sack, three interceptions and nine pass deflections. He’s the son of Chet Brooks, a former Texas A&M defensive back who was a part of two San Fransisco 49ers Super Bowl teams in the 1980s.

“I just bring a dog mentality to the table, always want to dominate, be a leader, help out others,” Brooks said. “I think I’m advanced with my skills, athletic, fast, explosive. I have long arms, good reach. Something I want to work on is basically more zone coverage. I prefer man, like to press up.”